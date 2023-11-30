Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Layton, noting that it was an incredibly close call, with Anton saying neither of the pairs danced their best.

Elsewhere in the competition was Annabel Croft, who received her first 10 of the season for her paso doble to España Cañi by Trad. Thank you, Anton!

The 10 also helped Annabel and Johannes to receive their highest score of the run so far, and as this is Strictly Come Dancing, could Annabel continue to rise to the top to become an unlikely champion?

Bobby Brazier moved everyone to tears after he dedicated his emotional dance to his late mother, Jade Goody.

Speaking ahead of the routine, Brazier opened up about his mother, who passed away when he was aged four. "I'd love to spend a day with her, just to see where I get my smile from," he said.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell dancing on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

His performance received a standing ovation from the audience, and from judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

Shirley said the dance was "very charismatic" and had some of the "most beautiful, true movements through the body", adding that it was Brazier's best number to date.

Just five celebrities remain in the competition, with the dancing duos hoping to make it to the semi-finals in a musicals special!

Some of the performances coming up include a quickstep to Belle from Beauty and The Beast, a paso doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical and a foxtrot to For Good from Wicked.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 2nd December at 7:25pm.

