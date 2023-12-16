When the pair originally performed the American Smooth in week seven they scored 39 points and it's clear they have taken on Craig Revel Horwood's comments about some missed heel leads.

Horwood told the Coronation Street actress it has been "wonderful to see you grow and develop, you ooze confidence and beam, and it makes me proud, you are fabulous".

Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse said: "You've gone from star to superstar, that was sensational, made a little mistake but you let it go".

Head judge Shirley Ballas told Ellie: "You've gone from shy young lady to flawless dancer and bundle of joy".

Ellie Leach has previously opened up about what it would be mean for her to win the competition, noting she already feels like she has won.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Ellie said:"Strictly has always been a dream, so to have had this experience, I already feel like I've won.

"I genuinely do feel like I've won. Obviously, it would be nice to win, but coming into Strictly I just wanted to have fun and enjoy every single moment, and that's exactly what we've done. So if we win, amazing, and if we don't win, it's still amazing. I've had the most incredible experience."

