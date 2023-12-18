But the episode was also a momentous one for another dancer, Amy Dowden, who returned to the Strictly dance floor and made an appearance alongside her fellow professional dancers in the episode's impressive group dance number.

Dowden unfortunately missed out on this year's competition due to her breast cancer diagnosis, but returned to much fanfare on the night of the final, delighting many fans in the process.

Well now, Dowden has shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram, thanking the Strictly team and underlining the fact that she's felt most herself as a dancer since her cancer diagnosis.

Amy Dowden performing on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC

Sharing a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps from the series, Dowden wrote: "Strictly 2023 thank you! Congratulations to our fabulous winners and finalist but also to every member of the team! It’s truly a dream team! My aim this year was to be able to dance in some way and, after breaking my foot, the plans had to change but as always the incredible team still made it happen.

"Last night I got to be part of the opening number, thank you @jasongilkison. To have that adrenaline rush from performing in front of an audience, to be back with the gang made me feel like Amy again (the first time since my diagnosis). Thank you @bbcstrictly for helping me through these past few months. You’ve helped me more than you will ever know!"

She continued: "This show certainly brings joy to the nation. It’s bitter sweet coming to the end for me as this has been my only bit of normality the past few months and given me the distraction and focus to be there on Saturdays when I could with the team. My heart couldn’t be more full than it is for this show and everyone involved. So proud to be part of the magic! Thank you!"

It was an especially nice moment in the Strictly final as Dowden was previously slated to appear during Blackpool week but had to pull out due to fracturing her foot.

Dowden had been receiving treatment for her grade three breast cancer diagnosis but has since finished her chemotherapy, which she has said was a "relief like no other".

