Then, journalist and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy got us underway by dancing a samba to Bambaleo by Gipsy Kings with professional partner Lauren Oakley.

Next up was Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, who performed an American Smooth to 5 Seconds of Summer's Ghost of You.

Craig Revel Horwood showed himself to be on steely form, with some viewers taken aback by his criticism of Bobby.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington then graced the ballroom floor, offering a paso doble set to Hung Up by Madonna.

Nigel Harman and Katya Hones got their Couple's Choice, which they put to good use performing a moving narrative to Bruno Mars track Just The Way You Are, which the actor dedicated to his wife and daughter.

Fans were won over completely by the complex piece, with some taking to social media to argue that 34 points simply wasn't a high enough score.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola were next to brave the floor.

Ultimately, They weren't able to top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with their rumba to Cyndi Lauper's True Colours, they once again formed the top two alongside Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin. That's four weeks in a row!

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 BBC

Next came Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, who performed a Latin dance to Shakira's Whenever, Wherever, scoring second-to-last ahead of Krishnan and Lauren.

The penultimate couple of the night was Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, who performed a Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston & Syreeta, which reaped a much stronger score than last week.

The show came to an end on a high note as Layton and Nikita gifted us an "a-may-zing" Argentine Tango to the powerful Tattoo by two-time Eurovision winner Loreen.

It scored a near-perfect 39 points, with Craig's 9 keeping the couple from their first 40.

Now, all eyes turn to the results show – who got your vote?

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on Sunday 12th November at 7:20pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

