The EastEnders actor and his professional dance partner seemed to be overjoyed with their routine and got some positive feedback from Anton Du Beke.

But then eyes turned to Revel Horwood, and he was very unhappy with Brazier's hands, pointing out how large they are.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing

"That's all I managed watch, darling, Revel Horwood said.

"You've got long arms and big hands and they need shaping. It looks robotic.

"It's the only thing that ruined it, it could've been a wonderful dance but unfortunately it was let down by that. Sorry."

While the crowd booed Revel Horwood, Brazier admitted while showing them to Tess Daly: "They are quite big aren't they..."

Daly conceded: "Oh, they are large."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nevertheless, viewers weren't happy with the harsh criticism, with one sharing on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Dreamy dance, Bobby and Dianne. Ignore grumpy Craig."

Another added: "I don’t think his hands let him down Craig! He was simply great & moved beautifully!"

A third commented: "Harsh from Craig! I LOVED IT! It was EXQUISITE love Bobby and Diane!"

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7:20pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.