Strictly's Layton praised by judges for "inspiring" show experience
Shirley Ballas told the actor he had "totally inspired" her.
Actor Layton Williams earned the utmost praise from the judges following his final dance of Strictly Come Dancing.
Williams performed their week eight Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen, which originally saw them score 39 points but after impressing Craig Revel Horwood, they were awarded another perfect 40.
After performing their final dance of the series, the judges had nothing but high praise for the dancing duo, with head judge Shirley Ballas telling the Bad Education star he had "totally inspired" her.
She said: "Last dance of the series, you are larger than life and grand, you have totally inspired me."
Ballas's sentiments were echoed by Motsi Mabuse, who said: "Thank you for a wonderful series. We've never had a dancer like you, you're a role model to many and there are bigger things to come. You can never shut off a light like yours."
Williams has had an epic time in the competition, with him and Nikita constantly scoring in the top half of the leaderboard.
He scored his first 40 in week 11 and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.
The actor previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that he joined Strictly so he could be himself and have fun.
"In order to have fun, I really needed to be true to exactly how I felt," he explained.
He continued: "Sometimes I like being [in] full glamour, like if you see me on the red carpet sometimes I'll be doing that. And I don't want to put that side of my away just because I'm on national TV. I want to celebrate that."
Speaking about receiving kind messages from fans following his performances, Williams told RadioTimes.com and other press: "Everything that has come along with it, like the stories that we get from these young people, the most heartwarming things.
"It's just a little ripple effect of love that has been spread across the UK."
