During the segment, Gethin Jones teased that there is someone else in the studio who could "potentially" be on Doctor Who.

Davies then joked: "Do you mean the top secret information that Shirley Ballas is going to appear?"

As the camera then panned to Ballas, she confirmed the exciting news.

"Well, I can tell you the filming was one of the best days of my life," she revealed.

Ballas continued: "We're doing a guest appearance with Jojo (Johannes Radebe), where I actually get to perform with Jojo and so many other dancers on the show. I'm very excited for people to watch."

Teasing what viewers could expect, Davies explained he was on set the day they were filming as there was "no way" he was going to miss it.

"Dame Shirley Ballas on Doctor Who, it was great," he said.

The first episode of the 60th anniversary Doctor Who special, The Star Beast, airs on Saturday 25th November at 6:30pm, which will then be followed by another two episodes, titled Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle, over the coming weeks.

While it isn't confirmed what episode the Strictly Come Dancing stars will appear in, it'll be a treat for all when they do.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

