Xbox Series X launch could be online only in ‘digital first experience’

The Xbox Series X release date is approaching fast, but the current global situation means there can’t be the usual big gathering for such an event.

Advertisement

So how will Microsoft launch its next big console? Earlier this week, a tweet reported that Microsoft will be changing things up – it said it would be moving “all external and internal events to a digital-first experience through July 2021”.

It's official: All Microsoft conferences will be digital-only through July 2021. pic.twitter.com/wTBb7Z6pQB — Ginny Caughey (@gcaughey) April 6, 2020

In a statement later to Eurogamer, Microsoft clarified that the company is doing this due to the pandemic. “For the remainder of 2020 we are embracing the opportunity to experiment with new platforms to provide our partners, customers and developers the highest quality, digital-first experiences,” they said.

This attitude wouldn’t just apply to Xbox but all live-events for the brand, though events like Gamescon would be decided on a case by case basis.

So it looks like we can expect Xbox Series X launch to be online with no gathering or event.

When is Xbox Series X release date?

The next gen console Xbox Series X is due out this year, between October and December aka ‘Holiday 2020’. An image went out saying Thanksgiving, which is 26th November this year. Later imagery shows Holiday 2020 as the Xbox Series X release date. Microsoft later said the first image was inaccurate.

Microsoft

Advertisement

There are no prices yet. It doesn’t look like Coronavirus will delay the launch if it moves online.