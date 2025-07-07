So, for everything you need to know, including the College Football 26 release time, read on!

EA Sports College Football 26 releases worldwide at 5pm BST on 10th July 2025.

It's a simultaneous global launch, meaning the time it launches will differ depending on which part of the world you're in.

Here's what time it launches in a few different time zones:

9am PT

10am MT

11am CT

12pm ET

6pm CEST

1am JST (11th July)

2am AEST (11th July)

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

EA Sports College Football 26 early access begins on 5pm BST on 7th July 2025.

This early access period is only available to players who have purchased the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26, which will cost you £99.99 / $99.99.

The early access features the same simultaneous global launch as the full release, so you can check what time it will release in your time zone in the section above.

You can pre-order the digital version of the game directly from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store respectively.

As for physical editions, you can purchase the game from a variety of shops in the US:

Unfortunately, the game doesn't seem to be receiving a physical release in the UK, so if you were hoping to get yourself a physical copy, you're out of luck.

Yes, the game's reveal trailer was released at the end of May and you can watch it down below!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.