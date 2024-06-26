How to get Umbreon in Pokémon Go explained
The name trick still works!
Umbreon is one of the best Dark-type Pokémon in the game, and one of the easiest to get hold of – as long as you know how.
As of writing, there are two different ways in which you can get an Umbreon in Pokémon Go, and both will require you to build up 25 Eevee Candies.
Fortunately, you’ll get a bunch of Eevee Candies after catching the Normal-type Pokémon which appear on your walks often enough.
Make an Eevee your Buddy, too, and you’ll earn Eevee Candies when you walk with it.
With all of that out of the way, here’s how to get Umbreon in Pokémon Go explained.
How to get Umbreon in Pokémon Go explained
There are two ways to get an Umbreon in Pokémon Go.
One way is by giving an Eevee the nickname 'Tamao', and the other is by becoming friendly with an Eevee set as your Buddy and evolving it at night.
How to get an Umbreon with the name trick
You can evolve an Eevee with 25 Eevee Candies after naming it 'Tamao'.
Simply head into your in-game Pokémon list, locate the Eevee you wish to evolve into an Umbreon and give it the nickname Tamao.
To do this, follow these steps:
- Open Pokémon Go
- Head into your caught Pokémon menu
- Find the Eevee you wish to evolve into an Umbreon – you can search for Eevee in the search bar to speed things up!
- Select the Eevee you want to evolve
- Press on the pencil icon next to where it says Eevee
- Delete Eevee's name and type in Tamao
- Press 'OK' to set Eevee's nickname as Tamao
Once this is done, use 25 Eevee Candies to evolve Eevee into an Umbreon. The game should even show you a little shadow icon of Umbreon on the 'Evolve' button!
How to get an Umbreon without using the name trick
You can get an Umbreon by evolving an Eevee you’ve made your Buddy and walked 10km with. This means that you need to make the Eevee you want to evolve into an Umbreon your Buddy.
To make an Eevee (or any other Pokémon) your current Buddy in Pokémon Go, simply click on that Pokémon, scroll down to the bottom of their page and hit 'Swap Buddies' – remember to press 'Yes' when it asks if you’re sure you want to swap your Buddy.
Once Eevee is your Buddy, walk 10km with them.
Walk 10km and then evolve your Buddy Eevee at night to get your desired Umbreon. Remember, you’ll need 25 Eevee Candies to evolve it, but you’ll get plenty from walking with them as your Buddy.
If you’re unsure when nighttime is in Pokémon Go, you’ll see that the game tells you on Eevee’s evolve section with a little symbol of the Moon. That’s your cue.
Use this same method in the day to get an Espeon!
You can also follow All About Information’s handy YouTube video to see the Buddy evolving at night method in action:
