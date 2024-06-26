Fortunately, you’ll get a bunch of Eevee Candies after catching the Normal-type Pokémon which appear on your walks often enough.

Make an Eevee your Buddy, too, and you’ll earn Eevee Candies when you walk with it.

With all of that out of the way, here’s how to get Umbreon in Pokémon Go explained.

More like this

How to get Umbreon in Pokémon Go explained

There are two ways to get an Umbreon in Pokémon Go.

One way is by giving an Eevee the nickname 'Tamao', and the other is by becoming friendly with an Eevee set as your Buddy and evolving it at night.

How to get an Umbreon with the name trick

You can evolve an Eevee with 25 Eevee Candies after naming it 'Tamao'.

Simply head into your in-game Pokémon list, locate the Eevee you wish to evolve into an Umbreon and give it the nickname Tamao.

To do this, follow these steps:

Open Pokémon Go

Head into your caught Pokémon menu

Find the Eevee you wish to evolve into an Umbreon – you can search for Eevee in the search bar to speed things up!

Select the Eevee you want to evolve

Press on the pencil icon next to where it says Eevee

Delete Eevee's name and type in Tamao

Press 'OK' to set Eevee's nickname as Tamao

Once this is done, use 25 Eevee Candies to evolve Eevee into an Umbreon. The game should even show you a little shadow icon of Umbreon on the 'Evolve' button!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get an Umbreon without using the name trick

You can get an Umbreon by evolving an Eevee you’ve made your Buddy and walked 10km with. This means that you need to make the Eevee you want to evolve into an Umbreon your Buddy.

To make an Eevee (or any other Pokémon) your current Buddy in Pokémon Go, simply click on that Pokémon, scroll down to the bottom of their page and hit 'Swap Buddies' – remember to press 'Yes' when it asks if you’re sure you want to swap your Buddy.

Once Eevee is your Buddy, walk 10km with them.

Walk 10km and then evolve your Buddy Eevee at night to get your desired Umbreon. Remember, you’ll need 25 Eevee Candies to evolve it, but you’ll get plenty from walking with them as your Buddy.

If you’re unsure when nighttime is in Pokémon Go, you’ll see that the game tells you on Eevee’s evolve section with a little symbol of the Moon. That’s your cue.

Use this same method in the day to get an Espeon!

You can also follow All About Information’s handy YouTube video to see the Buddy evolving at night method in action:

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.