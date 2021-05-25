How to evolve Eevee in Pokemon Go

With multiple different evolutions to choose from, Eevee has been a popular Pokémon to evolve ever since the series began with Red and Blue on the original Game Boy back in 1996. (Read our guide on how to play the Pokémon games in order.)

Eevee is just as popular now on the hugely popular smartphone app Pokémon Go – but with seven different possible evolutions now, getting your Eevee evolution of choice can require some effort.

We’ve broken down all the different ways to evolve Eevee down below so that in no time you’ll be seven Pokémon closer to completing your Pokédex, and you’ll have made some adorable new fluffy friends while you’re at it.

Here’s how to get all the Eevee evolutions – or should that be eeveelutions – in Pokémon Go:

What does Eevee evolve into in Pokémon Go?

When Pokémon was first released Eevee only had three evolutions: Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon were one of the original 150 Pokémon that debuted in Pokémon Red and Blue in 1996. However, as the years have gone by and more games have come out, more evolutions for the popular Eevee have been released, bringing the grand total of possible evolutions up to seven(!), more than any other Pokémon.

Each Eevee evolution is a different type – so choose carefully:

Vaporeon (Water Type)

Jolteon (Electric Type)

Flareon (Fire Type)

Umbreon (Dak Type)

Espeon (Psychic Type)

Leafeon (Grass Type)

Glaceon (Ice Type)

Sylveon (Fairy Type)

How to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon

Evolving Eevee in the main Pokémon games requires special items, moves and friendship levels – however in Pokémon Go Eevee can be evolved by feeding it 25 candy like most other Pokémon. You can get candy from catching Pokémon, using berries, walking with a buddy Pokémon and hatching eggs.

However, this method will only evolve Eevee into either Vaporeon, Jolteon or Flareon at random – if you want a specific evolution you’ll have to try another way…

How to evolve Eevee using nicknames

A neat trick allows you to force a specific evolution when using the candy evolution method, and all you need to do is rename your Eevee to a particular nickname.

Simply rename your Eevee with the nickname below that corresponds with your desired evolution – and voila, you’ll have your eeveelution of choice once you feed it 25 candy:

Vaporeon – Rainer

Jolteon – Sparky

Flareon – Pyro

Umbreon – Tamao

Espeon – Sakura

Leafeon – Linnea

Glaceon – Rea

Sylveon – Kira

These are not random nicknames either, but rather a nod to the long-running anime TV show.

The nickname trick only works once per evolution, however – for example, if you obtain a Vaporeon through this method, you can’t get a second Vaporeon by changing the nickname of another Eevee, and will have to use a different method instead.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon

You can use the nickname trick if it’s an Espeon or Umbreon you’re after – but you can also use the method originally used when the two were introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver.

This involved increasing the friendship level with your Eevee, which you can do by setting them as your buddy Pokémon and walking 10km with them and earning two candies.

Once you’ve walked 10km your Eevee will be ready to evolve, but the time of day will affect which evolution you get – a daytime evolution will gift you an Espeon, whereas an overnight evolution will fittingly provide the dark type Umbreon. Unlike the nickname exploit, however, you can use this method as much as you like!

How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon

The name trick works here once again, but the below rather specific method can be used as many times as you like.

Firstly you’ll need a particular item – a Mossy Lure if you want a Leafeon, and a Glacial Lure if you’d like a Glaceon. These lure modules are available in the shop but are also available as Field Research Rewards.

While these lures are usually used to attract certain types of Pokémon, they can also influence your Eevee evolution – place one of the lures on a Pokéstop and you’ll be able to evolve your Eevee if you remain close enough, with the Mossy Lure causing an evolution into Leafeon and the Glacial Lure into Glaceon.

Again this is a reference to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, where Eevee could be evolved by levelling up near a Moss Rock or Ice Rock.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

Sylveon is the latest Eevee evolution, first introduced in Pokémon X & Y in 2013.

Sylveon can be obtained by the nickname trick, or by raising its friendship stats. This can be done by gaining 70 buddy hearts, so that your relationship reaches Great Buddy level. This can be done by walking, playing and battling together, taking a snapshot of your Eevee, visiting a new place together or giving them a treat.

