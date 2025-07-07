So, if you're wondering when season 3 of Marvel Rivals is set to start, and what might be included, read on to find out!

Marvel Rivals season 3 is currently scheduled to begin on 11th July 2025.

Dubbed 'The Abyss Awakens', this season focuses on the additions of two new heroes: Phoenix and Blade.

Here's how the official trailer describes the season:

"In the wake of the Timestream Entanglement, Knull stirs deep within Klyntar's core, stretching his shadowed hands across the cosmos. Power promised by the dark symbiote god beckons the awakening of a new queen. The Phoenix arrives from across the stars to erase Klyntar before the darkness can rise again! However, she'll require unlikely aid from a warrior of two worlds who lives to fight against the tide of night.

"As the god of the symbiotes and the Phoenix Force collide, will you burn with the light of creation or embrace the darkness?"

What changes in the Marvel Rivals season 3 early patch notes?

Marvel Rivals. NetEase

NetEase has released the patch notes in preparation for season 3, so we already know what the balance changes for the start of the season will look like.

Here are the full patch notes for Marvel Rivals season 3:

Vanguard

Emma Frost

Looks like the White Queen is trading a bit of offense for more glam! Her Damage and her Survivability in Diamond Form are taking a slight hit.

Reduce Telepathic Pulse Damage at 99 energy from 120/s to 110/s and from 150/s to 140/s at 100 energy.

Reduce Diamond Form Damage Reduction from 30% to 25%.

Reduce the energy cost of Psionic Seduction (Ultimate Ability) from 3700 to 3400.

The Thing

We're not afraid to say it... IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME! Now with smoother moves and more utility! Time for more pain with your brothers and sisters in arms!

New Ability Battle Blitz: The Thing leaps toward enemies, gaining 25% Damage Reduction. Leap targeting distance to enemies is 20m.

Stone Haymaker New Effect: Knocks down hit flying enemies.

Venom

Venom's got a stickier grip! His control after diving in is now slightly more terrifying.

Increase Cellular Corrosion enemy slow effect from 15% to 25%.

Duelist

Human Torch

Flame on… but mind the heat! Johnny's getting a Team-Up Anchor effect but a little less firepower to balance things out.

Reduce Fire Cluster Damage per projectile from 6 to 5.5.

Reduce Supernova (Ultimate Ability) activation shockwave Damage from 80 to 75 and Fire Tornadoes DoT from 120/s to 110/s.

Add Team-Up Anchor bonus 5% Damage boost.

Iron Man

Tony's slightly powering down with reduced Damage output and a longer wait for his Ultimate.

Reduce the first two Repulsor Blast hits from 40 to 35 and from 50 to 45 while in Armor Overdrive.

Increase energy cost of Invincible Pulse Cannon (Ultimate Ability) from 2800 to 3400.

Mister Fantastic

The stretchy genius gets slightly less tanky in his Inflated state.

Reduce Inflated state Bonus Health from 400 to 350.

Namor

The Sub-Mariner surges forward with smoother aim and slightly sharper tridents!

Increase Trident of Neptune Projectile Damage from 70 to 75 and Projectile Speed from 120m/s to 150m/s.

Increase Wrath of the Seven Seas Projectile Speed from 120m/s to 150m/s.

Scarlet Witch

Wanda's Ultimate just got a little more hex-tra!

Reduce max slow rate during Reality Erasure (Ultimate Ability) charge period from 35% to 25% and increase Damage from 750 to 850.

Spider-Man

Web-warriors rejoice! Spidey loses his Team-Up Anchor bonus but gains a new Team-Up Ability and a bit more bite.

Increase 'Get Over Here!' kick Damage when pulled to enemies from 50 to 55.

Increase Spider-Power midair Damage from 50 to 55.

Increase Amazing Combo Damage from 55 to 60.

The Punisher

Frank's turret is losing some sting, and his Ultimate is going to need more juice.

Reduce Culling Turret Projectile Damage from 12 to 10, and decrease the Spell Field Damage from 12 to 10.

Increase the energy cost of Final Judgement (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3700.

Winter Soldier

Bucky's getting a little more dangerous from downtown.

Adjust Roterstern Damage Falloff maximum at 40m from 60% to 70%.

Wolverine

Logan's control frequency is taking a slight hit as he now needs more time to sharpen those claws between leaps.

Increase Feral Leap strike duration from 4s to 5s and increase its cooldown from 12s to 15s.

Strategist

Invisible Woman

Sue's healing is a little more reliable, now that's fantastic!

Increase Orb Projection healing on launch from 40 to 45 and damage from 20 to 25. Reduce healing on return from 40 to 35 and damage from 20 to 15

Loki

The God of Mischief needs slightly more energy for his Ultimate. Guess he's been up to too many tricks!

Increase the energy cost of God of Mischief (Ultimate Ability) from 4000 to 4300.

Mantis

Mantis's healing touch grows, and her Ultimate is more potent, but its frequency is reduced.

Healing Flower New Effect: Heals allies by 2.5%/s. Reduce base healing from 20/s to 12.5/s.

Increase energy cost of Soul Resurgence (Ultimate Ability) from 3700 to 4300. Increase Bonus Max Health from 100 to 150.

Ultron

Ultron's going to have to update his software as his defenses are taking a slight hit, and he's a little less of a team player (which seems fine by him) in this patch.

Reduced Dynamic Flight acceleration effect time from 8s to 6s.

Reduce Imperative: Firewall Bonus Health to self from 75 to 65 and to allies from 55 to 50.

Team-Up Abilities

Ever-Burning Bond (Human Torch – Spider-Man) – NEW

With great friendship comes great firepower!

As the Team-Up Anchor, Human Torch gains a 5% boost in damage output.

Spider-Man unlocks the new Inferno Blast ability through his team-up with Human Torch.

Primal Flame (Phoenix – Wolverine) – NEW

Snikt! Now with a side of cosmic fire.

As the Team-Up Anchor, Phoenix gains a 10% boost in damage output.

Wolverine gains the new Phoenix Warrior ability through his Team-Up with Phoenix.

Stark Protocol (Iron Man – Ultron/Squirrel Girl) – ADJUSTED

Squirrel Girl joins this tech Team-Up!

Squirrel Girl gains the new Squirrel Missile ability from her Team-Up with Iron Man.

Symbiote Shenanigans (Venom – Jeff the Land Shark/Hela) – ADJUSTED

The Goddess of Death joins in on the shenanigans.

Hela gains the Hel Tendrils ability through her Team-Up with Venom.

We're slightly increasing the power on Jeff's end of his Team-Up Ability. Maximum mayhem, now with extra bite!

Increase Guardian of the Deep maximum Bonus Health from 50 to 100 and max tendril link period from 3s to 5s.

Guardian Revival (Adam Warlock – Star Lord/Mantis) – ADJUSTED

We're slightly reducing the usage coverage of this Team-Up as even the Guardians need to pace themselves.

Increase Leader's Soul and Nature's Soul ability cooldown from 120s to 135s.

ESU Alumnus (Spider-Man – Squirrel Girl) – REMOVED

Time for these two to graduate on to bigger and better things.

The Team-Up Anchor effect for Spider-Man has been removed, along with the ESU Alumus Team-Up Ability.

Squirrel Girl loses the Webbed Acorn ability previously gained from her Team-Up with Spider-Man.

Storming Ignition (Storm – Human Torch) – REMOVED

The fire is out and the storm has passed on this Team-Up.

Storm loses the Burning Hurrican ability gained from her Team-Up with Human Torch.

Human Torch loses the Omega Fire ability gained from his Team-Up with Storm.

