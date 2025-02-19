With so many options to choose from and several content creators showcasing their crosshairs, it can be tricky to find one that stops you from losing track of it during a hectic team fight.

With that said, find the very best Marvel Rivals crosshairs to use along with how to change them with ease.

How to change Marvel Rivals crosshair codes

Found a new crosshair code that's going to improve your aim? There's a simple way of changing the code and importing the new one onto your head-up display (HUD).

Here are the steps to follow and change the crosshair code:

Load Marvel Rivals and open the Settings menu.

Head to the Keyboard tab.

Open the HUD section.

Click on the Import Save option.

Paste the new crosshair code into the text box.

Click confirm.

That's all there is to it. In just a few clicks, your new Marvel Rivals crosshair code will display a new target the next time you load into a game.

Best Marvel Rivals crosshair codes

With so many crosshairs to pick along with the ability to customise your own, finding the very best Marvel Rivals crosshairs can be a tricky task.

Thankfully, we've highlighted some of the best ones for you to try along with their codes.

The small cross

For fans of most shooters on PC, a crosshair that features a small cross and a blank square where the inside points of the line meet is a safe choice.

Heroes that heavily rely on accuracy such as Winter Soldier and the Punisher can guarantee their shots hit the target with ease.

Crosshair code: 2;0.0;20.0,20.0,20.0,20.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;52.0,52.0,52.0,52.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;7.0,7.0,7.0,7.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

The dot

Another firm favourite among players is the small dot without any additional elements blocking off the action.

With no distractions, it's very easy to focus on the target during the heat of battle.

Crosshair code: 3;0.0;19.0,19.0,19.0,23.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;66.0,66.0,66.0,66.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;33.0,33.0,33.0,33.0;30.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,100.0;0.0;0,0,0,0;1.0,1.0,1.0;

Necros crosshair

Widely regarded as one of the very best Spider-Man players in the world, professional Overwatch player Vladan 'Necros' Konstantinov's crosshair design is one that's often in demand.

Using a style that's similar to the simple cross above, Necros has bought the lines closer together so there's no gap in the centre.

It's a simple design and one that's hugely effective.

Crosshair code: 2;0.0;10.0,10.0,10.0,10.0;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;55.0,76.0,55.0,0.0;99.0,100.0,99.0,0.0;0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0;6.0,3.0,6.0,6.0;14.000000000000002;100.0,100.0,100.0,0.0;0.0;3,3,3,3;1.0,1.0,1.0;

