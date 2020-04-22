When is Godfall released? What’s it about? Is there a trailer?

It’s a good year for gamers – not only are there big releases such as Ghost of Tsushima to look forward to, but the next-gen console releases are just around the corner. While there’s still a lot we don’t know about Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming systems, we do know the first confirmed game for the PS5 – step forward Godfall, a fantasy looter-slasher…

When is Godfall released?

Godfall will be released in late 2020. It is quite likely the game will be a launch title for the PS5, which is set to be released during the holiday season – so October, November or December 2020. Therefore it will most likely be one of the first games available as a bundle with the PS5 system – just in time for Christmas!

What consoles and platforms will Godfall be released on?

Godfall was the first game to be announced for the upcoming PS5. It will also be available on Microsoft Windows.

What’s Godfall about?

Godfall is, unsurprisingly, a high fantasy game, set in a world split into the elements of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit. Players become one of the last of the exalted Knight’s Order and must stop a major apocalyptic event.

The third-person game is described as a looter-slasher, encouraging players to chase legendary items and armour and emphasising melee combat when encountering enemies. Godfall will also support up to three-player co-op using a “drop-in-drop out” system.

Is there a trailer for Godfall?

Yes – it caused quite a stir as the first PS5 game trailer: