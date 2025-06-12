We also have plenty of stellar Roblox image IDs for you to use, not to mention some great tracks by way of Roblox song IDs.

If you’re having trouble with these codes and you can’t get them to work, we also have some advice to try and help you out as there are a few things that can go wrong with the codes.

But that’s quite enough waffling from us! Read on to get all the best Blue Lock: Rivals codes and how to redeem them!

Full list of Blue Lock: Rivals codes

Below are all the codes that currently work in Blue Lock: Rivals for June 2025. Be sure to only copy the bold section, as this is the code itself.

RANKED! – 10 Lucky Flow Spins and 10 Lucky Style Spins (NEW)

– 10 Lucky Flow Spins and 10 Lucky Style Spins (NEW) LOKISOON! – 5 Lucky Flow and 5 Lucky Style Spins (NEW)

Expired Blue Lock: Rivals codes

Below are expired codes that no longer work. If you have a code that isn’t working when you try to redeem it, cross reference it with this list.

AIKUREWORK!

SNAKEDEFENCE!

AIKU1.15M!

NEWHIORI!

3BILLIONVISITS!

NELSUMMER!

NEWCHEM1.1M!

4HOURS!

Rin999K!

1MILLIONCCU!!

NeoEgoistRIN!

TheDestroyer!

OTOYA!!

CHEMREACTION!

REVAMP!

BACHIRA!!

EASTER25!

EGGHunt!!!

Sry4Delay

IGAGOAT1.8M!

THEMONK!

2BVISITS!

KING1.5M

KINGREWORK

GOALRUSH

KAISERFIX

LUCKYCODE10

MIRO1MCCU

KAISER2M

KAISERSOON

SHARKBOY

KURONANOW

NELISAGI

SORRYDELAYGGS

KURONATOMORROW

FINE1M

CHROLLO4AM

CHROLLO4FUN

SORRY4DELAY

CHROLLOCAREPACKAGE

10KDEVS

100KCHRO

1BVISITS

DONLORENZO

300KCHROLLO

1MEVENT

20KCHANNEL

40KCHANNEL

CHROLLO100K

40KAGAIN

THECODE

CHROLLOYT

40KKUNIGAMI

KUNIGAMIUPD

KUN1G@M1

200KSUB

KARASU

THX40KAGAIN

THX40KLIKES

50KTATLIS

THX30KLIKES

DRAGON

MONST3R

60KFOLLOWERS

30KLIKES

YUKIMIYA

20KLIKESPT2

TRAILER20K

THANKYOU

300KREO

35KCHROLLO

25KTATLIS

5KVID

20KCHROLLO

15KTATLIS

MRSPAX

5KTATLIS

CHRISTMAS

SORRYDELAY

WINTERPART2

1KTATLIS

AIKU

HOORAY

1MLIKES

900KLIKES

800KLIKES

700KLIKES

600KCRAZY

ITOSHIBROTHERS

500KLIKES

400KLIKES

300KLIKES

250KLIKES

GAGAMARU

200CRAZY

150KWOW

100KLIKES

70KLIKES

THANKSGIVING

20KLIKES

40KLIKES

FORGIVEME

6KLIKES

3KLIKES

1KLIKES

RELEASED

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to redeem Blue Lock: Rivals codes

Before you can redeem a code in Blue Lock Rivals, you need to follow these steps:

First, you need to join the Blue Lock Rivals Roblox group and give it a “Thumbs Up” on the Roblox page

Reach Level 10 in Blue Locks Rivals by playing the game

Once at Level 10, select “CODES” from the bottom of the main menu

Enter a code

Press Redeem

Once you have done this, the code should be active and working. But if it isn’t, there may be a few things that have gone wrong

Why isn't my Blue Lock: Rivals code working?

This can be due to a number of things, but the most likely culprits are:

The Blue Locks: Rivals code doesn’t work anymore because it has expired

You haven’t reached Level 10 yet

There is a typo in the code

The last one may seem obvious, but some of the codes have characters such as exclamation points in them, or there may be a space that has accidentally been introduced when you copy-and-pasted the code from somewhere.

But before you write the code off, make sure that you’re at Level 10 or above, as this is required before you can use codes.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.