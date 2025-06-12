Blue Lock Rivals codes: Full list and how to redeem code explained
Lock in these codes.
Another day, another runaway success game in Roblox and as such, we’ve got the full list of active Blue Lock: Rivals codes, how to redeem them explained and a list of all expired codes.
If you’re having trouble with these codes and you can’t get them to work, we also have some advice to try and help you out as there are a few things that can go wrong with the codes.
But that’s quite enough waffling from us! Read on to get all the best Blue Lock: Rivals codes and how to redeem them!
Full list of Blue Lock: Rivals codes
Below are all the codes that currently work in Blue Lock: Rivals for June 2025. Be sure to only copy the bold section, as this is the code itself.
- RANKED! – 10 Lucky Flow Spins and 10 Lucky Style Spins (NEW)
- LOKISOON! – 5 Lucky Flow and 5 Lucky Style Spins (NEW)
Expired Blue Lock: Rivals codes
Below are expired codes that no longer work. If you have a code that isn’t working when you try to redeem it, cross reference it with this list.
- AIKUREWORK!
- SNAKEDEFENCE!
- AIKU1.15M!
- NEWHIORI!
- 3BILLIONVISITS!
- NELSUMMER!
- NEWCHEM1.1M!
- 4HOURS!
- Rin999K!
- 1MILLIONCCU!!
- NeoEgoistRIN!
- TheDestroyer!
- OTOYA!!
- CHEMREACTION!
- REVAMP!
- BACHIRA!!
- EASTER25!
- EGGHunt!!!
- Sry4Delay
- IGAGOAT1.8M!
- THEMONK!
- 2BVISITS!
- KING1.5M
- KINGREWORK
- GOALRUSH
- KAISERFIX
- LUCKYCODE10
- MIRO1MCCU
- KAISER2M
- KAISERSOON
- SHARKBOY
- KURONANOW
- NELISAGI
- SORRYDELAYGGS
- KURONATOMORROW
- FINE1M
- CHROLLO4AM
- CHROLLO4FUN
- SORRY4DELAY
- CHROLLOCAREPACKAGE
- 10KDEVS
- 100KCHRO
- 1BVISITS
- DONLORENZO
- 300KCHROLLO
- 1MEVENT
- 20KCHANNEL
- 40KCHANNEL
- CHROLLO100K
- 40KAGAIN
- THECODE
- CHROLLOYT
- 40KKUNIGAMI
- KUNIGAMIUPD
- KUN1G@M1
- 200KSUB
- KARASU
- THX40KAGAIN
- THX40KLIKES
- 50KTATLIS
- THX30KLIKES
- DRAGON
- MONST3R
- 60KFOLLOWERS
- 30KLIKES
- YUKIMIYA
- 20KLIKESPT2
- TRAILER20K
- THANKYOU
- 300KREO
- 35KCHROLLO
- 25KTATLIS
- 5KVID
- 20KCHROLLO
- 15KTATLIS
- MRSPAX
- 5KTATLIS
- CHRISTMAS
- SORRYDELAY
- WINTERPART2
- 1KTATLIS
- AIKU
- HOORAY
- 1MLIKES
- 900KLIKES
- 800KLIKES
- 700KLIKES
- 600KCRAZY
- ITOSHIBROTHERS
- 500KLIKES
- 400KLIKES
- 300KLIKES
- 250KLIKES
- GAGAMARU
- 200CRAZY
- 150KWOW
- 100KLIKES
- 70KLIKES
- THANKSGIVING
- 20KLIKES
- 40KLIKES
- FORGIVEME
- 6KLIKES
- 3KLIKES
- 1KLIKES
- RELEASED
How to redeem Blue Lock: Rivals codes
Before you can redeem a code in Blue Lock Rivals, you need to follow these steps:
- First, you need to join the Blue Lock Rivals Roblox group and give it a “Thumbs Up” on the Roblox page
- Reach Level 10 in Blue Locks Rivals by playing the game
- Once at Level 10, select “CODES” from the bottom of the main menu
- Enter a code
- Press Redeem
Once you have done this, the code should be active and working. But if it isn’t, there may be a few things that have gone wrong
Why isn't my Blue Lock: Rivals code working?
This can be due to a number of things, but the most likely culprits are:
- The Blue Locks: Rivals code doesn’t work anymore because it has expired
- You haven’t reached Level 10 yet
- There is a typo in the code
The last one may seem obvious, but some of the codes have characters such as exclamation points in them, or there may be a space that has accidentally been introduced when you copy-and-pasted the code from somewhere.
But before you write the code off, make sure that you’re at Level 10 or above, as this is required before you can use codes.
