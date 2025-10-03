So, when does the next Steal a Brainrot event start? For everything you need to know, read on!

The next Steal a Brainrot update begins on Saturday, 4th October 2025 at 8pm BST.

If you're in a different time zone, here's what date and time the event will begin for you:

US West Coast (PDT) – 12pm, 4th October

US Central (CDT) – 2pm, 4th October

US East Coast (EDT) – 3pm, 4th October

Brazil (BRT) – 4pm, 4th October

Central Europe (CEST) – 9pm, 4th October

India (IST) – 12:30am, 5th October

Singapore (SGT) – 3am, 5th October

Japan (JST) – 4am, 5th October

Australia East Coast (AEDT) – 5am, 5th October

New Zealand (NZDT) – 7am, 5th October

The next event is Rebirth 16. Rebirth events are basically a prestige system, letting you Rebirth and lose all of your current Cash and Brainrots in exchange for a Cash multiplier, some starting Cash, new gear and more Brainrot slots in your base.

The first thing we can expect from the next update is new Brainrots! As usual, the official Steal a Brainrot Twitter account has been running polls asking players which new Brainrots they want to see added into the game.

At the moment, the only new Brainrot that's been revealed is the Cachorrito Melonito (Mythic), but there's also one craftable Brainrot: Squalanana (Brainrot God).

As for gameplay features, the Rebirth 16 event will add a new Equip Slot and introduce some new gear to the game.

Last, but not least, we're getting a new Los Lucky Block

How to play the Rebirth 16 event in Steal a Brainrot

The Rebirth 16 event goes live at 8pm BST, but you don't want to log on then, as the whole world will be trying to log on at the same time.

Instead, make sure to log on around 30 minutes earlier, so you can guarantee yourself a spot in the game.

If you're joining the event with a few friends, then it could be worth getting together on a private server so you aren't competing with anyone else!

