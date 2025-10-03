When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? Rebirth 16 event start time
Taco Saturday?
Not every day can be Taco Tuesday, but that's alright, because the next Steal a Brainrot update is never far away.
Following on from last week's Yin Yang event that introduces new Brainrots and Mutations to the game, we've already got a new one fast approaching.
So, when does the next Steal a Brainrot event start? For everything you need to know, read on!
When is the next Steal a Brainrot update? Release date and start time
The next Steal a Brainrot update begins on Saturday, 4th October 2025 at 8pm BST.
If you're in a different time zone, here's what date and time the event will begin for you:
- US West Coast (PDT) – 12pm, 4th October
- US Central (CDT) – 2pm, 4th October
- US East Coast (EDT) – 3pm, 4th October
- Brazil (BRT) – 4pm, 4th October
- Central Europe (CEST) – 9pm, 4th October
- India (IST) – 12:30am, 5th October
- Singapore (SGT) – 3am, 5th October
- Japan (JST) – 4am, 5th October
- Australia East Coast (AEDT) – 5am, 5th October
- New Zealand (NZDT) – 7am, 5th October
What to expect from the next Steal a Brainrot update
The next event is Rebirth 16. Rebirth events are basically a prestige system, letting you Rebirth and lose all of your current Cash and Brainrots in exchange for a Cash multiplier, some starting Cash, new gear and more Brainrot slots in your base.
The first thing we can expect from the next update is new Brainrots! As usual, the official Steal a Brainrot Twitter account has been running polls asking players which new Brainrots they want to see added into the game.
At the moment, the only new Brainrot that's been revealed is the Cachorrito Melonito (Mythic), but there's also one craftable Brainrot: Squalanana (Brainrot God).
As for gameplay features, the Rebirth 16 event will add a new Equip Slot and introduce some new gear to the game.
Last, but not least, we're getting a new Los Lucky Block
How to play the Rebirth 16 event in Steal a Brainrot
The Rebirth 16 event goes live at 8pm BST, but you don't want to log on then, as the whole world will be trying to log on at the same time.
Instead, make sure to log on around 30 minutes earlier, so you can guarantee yourself a spot in the game.
If you're joining the event with a few friends, then it could be worth getting together on a private server so you aren't competing with anyone else!
