So, if you're excited for this week's Taco Tuesday, here's the rundown on when it starts and how to play in Steal a Brainrot.

What time is Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot?

The Taco Tuesday Admin Abuse takes place at the same time every week on Tuesday afternoon or evening, or Wednesday morning, depending on your time zone.

For reference, here's what time Taco Tuesday begins in various time zones around the world:

US West Coast (PDT) – 2pm

US Central (CDT) – 4pm

US East Coast (EDT) – 5pm

Brazil (BRT) – 6pm

UK (BST) – 10pm

South Africa (SAST) – 11pm

Central Europe (CEST) – 11pm

Singapore (SGT) – 5am, Wednesday

Australia East Coast (AEST) – 7am

New Zealand (NZST) – 9am

Taco Tuesday only lasts 30 minutes, so if you want to make the most of it, you need to make sure you're logged in, ready to play as soon as the game begins every week!

How to play Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot

During Taco Tuesday, Brainrots can have the chance to be worth a huge amount more than usual.

When the Admin Abuse begins, tacos start being launched towards the Brainrots, giving any Brainrots they hit the Taco trait – this trait makes them generate three times the cash!

Very rarely, a Corrupted Taco Brainrot can spawn. You'll know which ones these are as they glow, and will net you five times the earnings! Everyone will be after these Brainrots, so you'll have to make sure you're fast!

During the event, you also have the chance to get two Brainrot Gods and one Secret Brainrot which are only available during Taco Tuesday. Here's what they are and how much they cost:

Tipi Topi Taco – Costs $20m, generates $75k/s

Bombardini Tortini – Costs $50m, generates $225k/s

Nooo My Hotspot – Costs $500m, generates $1.5m/s

It can be tough to get these with so many players on a public server, so it's worth getting some friends together on a private server to give yourself a better chance!

