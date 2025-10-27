In the most recent Steal a Brainrot update, the Spooky Lucky Block made its debut.

Ad

Giving players the chance to get some amazing Brainrots, it's one of the most sought after Blocks the game has ever seen.

So, if you're wondering how to get a Spooky Lucky Block in the Steal a Brainrot Halloween event, here's what you need to know.

How to get Spooky Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot explained

There are two different ways that you can get a Spooky Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot: buying one or stealing one.

The simplest choice is to buy one – Spooky Lucky Blocks can be purchased from the conveyor belt for a whopping $350M.

For the best chance of nabbing one, we recommend making sure you're around on Taco Tuesday.

Naturally, this means you can also steal one from another player's base, though this is a high risk, high reward strategy, as stealing one leaves your own Brainrots open to be stolen themselves.

If you're struggling to find a Spooky Lucky Block to buy, you can actually spawn one yourself.

Doing this requires you to first collect 500 Candy Corns via the regular Trick or Treat and RIP events.

Once you've got your Candy Corns, head over to the Jack-o-Lantern Block next to the shop, press 'E' and click 'Spawn' to spawn the Spooky Lucky Block on the conveyor belt.

Full list of Spooky Lucky Block Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

There are eight total Brainrots that you can obtain from the Spooky Lucky Block in Steal a Brainrot.

Here is the full list, as well as the rarity, price and money:

La Casa Boo: Secret | $40b | $100m/s

Secret | $40b | $100m/s Los Spooky Combinasionas: Secret | $3b | $20m/s

Secret | $3b | $20m/s Telemorte: Secret | $550m | $2m/s

Secret | $550m | $2m/s Trickolino: Secret | $235m | $900k/s

Secret | $235m | $900k/s Pumpkini Spyderini: Secret | $165m | $650k/s

Secret | $165m | $650k/s Jackorilla: Secret | $80m | $315k/s

Secret | $80m | $315k/s Cappucino Clownino: Brainrot God | $48.5m | 285k/s

Brainrot God | $48.5m | 285k/s Mummy Ambalabu: Brainrot God | $45M | 250k/s

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.