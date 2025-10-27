❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Steal a Brainrot Spooky Lucky Block: How to get it and all Brainrots
Better get collecting that Candy Corn!
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Monday, 27 October 2025 at 11:54 am
Authors
Alex RaisbeckGaming writer
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad