We'll take you through what you need to know about how long it takes to beat Death Stranding 2 – let's get into it.

How long is Death Stranding 2? Hours needed to beat the game explained

An average playthrough of Death Stranding 2 will take roughly 40-50 hours by our estimation, based on our time with the game for our review.

Death Stranding 2 is one of those games where the amount of time it takes to beat it can vary wildly, depending on how much you engage with the side content.

We define an average playthrough as one where you complete all main story chapters and dabble in some of the side content along the way, taking on Sub Orders and spending some time building infrastructure like roads and monorails.

If you're particularly interested in the side content, then you can probably expect to spend upwards of 70 hours in the game, exploring everything there is to do in both Mexico and Australia.

Lastly, if you're a completionist and are looking to 100 per cent the game, then we expect you will be spending at least 100 hours in Death Stranding 2, if not more – Australia and Mexico are both rather large, in case you hadn't heard the news, and there's rather a lot to do in both locations, Australia especially.

Naturally, the opposite can also be true – players intent on just blasting through the main story can probably finish the game in 30 hours, or even less, depending on how competent they are.

