So, if you're looking to hop on and unlock it yourself to make life easier, here's what you need to know about how and when you unlock the Monorail in Death Stranding 2.

How to unlock the Monorail in Death Stranding 2 explained

To unlock the Monorail, you first have to reach Main Order 13 in the campaign, aptly titled Restore the Monorail and Deliver Special Alloys to F1 – what a coincidence!

Once you've picked up the order from West Fort Knot (F1), you'll be tasked with heading north-east to the abandoned mine to get it back up and running.

Collect the Special Alloys and Resins you're given and head out. You'll be crossing a fair distance and a couple of rivers along the way, so we recommend bringing a vehicle as well as a PCC to build a bridge.

You could also bring a few ladders to cross the rivers if you plan on going on foot instead.

Once you reach the mine, head inside and interact with the terminal. Contribute the materials you got from West Fort Knot and the Monorail will be rebuilt, similar to how you construct roads out in the world.

Now, you'll be asked to mine some materials, which requires you to input Chiral Crystals. You require 2,000 Chiral Crystals to mine the 4,800 Special Alloys needed to complete the order – there are plenty outside if you're running low.

Contribute your Chiral Crystals and wait for the mining to finish. Use the terminal to load up the Special Alloys onto the monorail, as well as your vehicle if you brought one.

Lastly, select the option to 'Get On' the Monorail, and you'll hang off the cargo container on its way back to West Fort Knot.

Interact with the terminal here to deliver your order and complete the mission.

There are plenty of other Monorails that you'll come across in Death Stranding 2, although they aren't all as easy to restore as this one.

Most are completely broken, and will need to be restored in sections, like roads. They are incredibly useful, however, so it's well worth spending your materials to restore them, especially if your fellow players are contributing to it too.

