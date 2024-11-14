Anime Vanguards codes: Full list and how to redeem codes in Anime Vanguards
There's been many a Roblox sensation over the years, and each one utilises the creative spirit encouraged by the platform. The best ones turn into hit games in their own right, such as Dress to Impress and Anime Vanguards.
The latter is the biggest tower defence game on Roblox, and to call it addictive would be an understatement. It's from the same developers as the similarly titled Anime Adventures, which is also massively popular.
And like most games on the platform, Anime Vanguards has plenty of codes available to help you out.
From gem boosts and gold to rerolls and stat chips, they'll certainly liven up your experience.
We'll list the ones we know down below!
How to redeem codes in Anime Vanguards
But first, how do we redeem the codes? It's pretty simple. Just follow the steps below:
- Click on the 'Codes' icon, on the right of the screen
- Enter your chosen code
- Hit 'Redeem Code'
If it's a working code, it should come into effect! Also, be aware that you might need to hide the chat box to see the Codes icon (in case you're getting frustrated because you can't find it).
Full list of Anime Vanguards codes
Before we begin, we'll flag that these codes are correct at the time of writing! They don't last forever, and new ones pop up quite frequently.
The current list of Anime Vanguards codes are:
- DELAYGUARDS - 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems
- 500MVISITS - 2,000 Gems, 10 Green Essences, 5 Super Chips, 5 Stat Chips, 10 Rerolls
- WECURSESHAVENOLIMITS - 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems
- STANDPROUD - 1,000 Gems, 1 Super Stat Chip, and 5 Trait rerolls
- UPDATE1 - 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems
- SHIBUYA - 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems
As you can see, there's plenty of goodies available. Good luck defending your tower!
