And like most games on the platform, Anime Vanguards has plenty of codes available to help you out.

From gem boosts and gold to rerolls and stat chips, they'll certainly liven up your experience.

We'll list the ones we know down below!

How to redeem codes in Anime Vanguards

But first, how do we redeem the codes? It's pretty simple. Just follow the steps below:

Click on the 'Codes' icon, on the right of the screen

Enter your chosen code

Hit 'Redeem Code'

If it's a working code, it should come into effect! Also, be aware that you might need to hide the chat box to see the Codes icon (in case you're getting frustrated because you can't find it).

Full list of Anime Vanguards codes

Before we begin, we'll flag that these codes are correct at the time of writing! They don't last forever, and new ones pop up quite frequently.

The current list of Anime Vanguards codes are:

DELAYGUARDS - 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems

- 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems 500MVISITS - 2,000 Gems, 10 Green Essences, 5 Super Chips, 5 Stat Chips, 10 Rerolls

- 2,000 Gems, 10 Green Essences, 5 Super Chips, 5 Stat Chips, 10 Rerolls WECURSESHAVENOLIMITS - 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems

- 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems STANDPROUD - 1,000 Gems, 1 Super Stat Chip, and 5 Trait rerolls

- 1,000 Gems, 1 Super Stat Chip, and 5 Trait rerolls UPDATE1 - 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems

- 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems SHIBUYA - 5 Rerolls, 1 Super Chip, and 1000 gems

As you can see, there's plenty of goodies available. Good luck defending your tower!

