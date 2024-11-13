Dress to Impress codes: Full list and how to redeem code in DTI
Prepare for a brat winter.
Much like Fortnite, Roblox is a platform on which you can play pretty much any genre of game, from rhythm to shooter.
One of the biggest games of the last year is Dress to Impress, a dress-up contest in which your avatar's fashion is judged by other players.
It gained a lot of traction after a collaboration with Charli XCX, and it's now ubiquitous online.
If you're already deep in the Dress to Impress sphere, you're probably on the hunt for redeemable codes to give you the edge over your competition.
Every accessory helps, after all, and we're here to help with them.
We'll share every code we're aware of down below.
But first, how do we redeem them?
How to redeem codes in Dress to Impress
To redeem the codes and grab your free items, follow the simple steps below:
- Go to the handbag icon on the left side of the screen
- Here, you'll find the codes input menu
- Enter your chosen code
- Click the tick icon, and if the code's a good'un, the item will be yours!
Full list of Dress to Impress codes
We'll flag here that, at the time of writing, all of these codes are active. However, they will expire eventually, so use them while you can!
- LANA - White shorts, shirt, and legwarmers
- CH00P1E_1S_B4CK: Streetwear outfit set
- ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers
- M0T0PRINCESSWAV - Gold crown
- B3APL4YS_D0L1E - Doll accessory
- FASHION - Black and white dress
- MEGANPLAYSBOOTS - Boots
- 4BILLION - Corset top and skirt
- C4LLMEHH4LEY - Puffy dress and bear headband
- TEKKYOOZ - White handbag
- KITTYUUHH - Black cat
- SUBM15CY - Necklace and eyelashes
- BELALASLAY - Black jacket with pink halter top
- S3M_0W3N_Y4Y - Axe
- LABOOTS - Black boots
- ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Black jacket
- LEAHASHE - Sweatshirt and sweatpants
- UMOYAE - Blue dress
- KREEK - Bear hat
- LANABOW - White bow
- LANATUTU - White dress
- IBELLASLAY - Red, green, and blonde hairstyle
- M3RM4ID - Orange mermaid set
