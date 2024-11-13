It gained a lot of traction after a collaboration with Charli XCX, and it's now ubiquitous online.

If you're already deep in the Dress to Impress sphere, you're probably on the hunt for redeemable codes to give you the edge over your competition.

Every accessory helps, after all, and we're here to help with them.

We'll share every code we're aware of down below.

But first, how do we redeem them?

How to redeem codes in Dress to Impress

To redeem the codes and grab your free items, follow the simple steps below:

Go to the handbag icon on the left side of the screen

Here, you'll find the codes input menu

Enter your chosen code

Click the tick icon, and if the code's a good'un, the item will be yours!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Dress to Impress codes

We'll flag here that, at the time of writing, all of these codes are active. However, they will expire eventually, so use them while you can!

LANA - White shorts, shirt, and legwarmers

- White shorts, shirt, and legwarmers CH00P1E_1S_B4CK : Streetwear outfit set

: Streetwear outfit set ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers

- Bunny slippers M0T0PRINCESSWAV - Gold crown

- Gold crown B3APL4YS_D0L1E - Doll accessory

- Doll accessory FASHION - Black and white dress

- Black and white dress MEGANPLAYSBOOTS - Boots

- Boots 4BILLION - Corset top and skirt

- Corset top and skirt C4LLMEHH4LEY - Puffy dress and bear headband

- Puffy dress and bear headband TEKKYOOZ - White handbag

- White handbag KITTYUUHH - Black cat

- Black cat SUBM15CY - Necklace and eyelashes

- Necklace and eyelashes BELALASLAY - Black jacket with pink halter top

- Black jacket with pink halter top S3M_0W3N_Y4Y - Axe

- Axe LABOOTS - Black boots

- Black boots ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Black jacket

- Black jacket LEAHASHE - Sweatshirt and sweatpants

- Sweatshirt and sweatpants UMOYAE - Blue dress

- Blue dress KREEK - Bear hat

- Bear hat LANABOW - White bow

- White bow LANATUTU - White dress

- White dress IBELLASLAY - Red, green, and blonde hairstyle

- Red, green, and blonde hairstyle M3RM4ID - Orange mermaid set

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.