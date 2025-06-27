Instead, the game was pushed back to 2026, but although the release is still so far away, it has just become available to download.

Xbox Series X/S owners can head to the Xbox store and actually download the game right now, although of course, this is not the full game.

The download is only around 328mb, and again, the game doesn't come out for another 11 months, so we're going to go out on a limb and guess that this isn't the full title.

Attempting to launch the game simply shows you some of the game's main artwork for a second or two before closing automatically.

All that happens when you download the game is that preliminary files will be installed on your console, ready for when the game launches next year.

This means that, if you download it now, the game will pre-install automatically in the days leading up to release, so you don't have to.

So, while there's no rush to download it now, there's equally no reason why you shouldn't, unless you're in desperate need of those 328mb – we're not judging.

It's hardly surprising that the download doesn't actually provide any kind of playable version of the game, be that a demo or beta.

At the time of writing, Rockstar is yet to even make the game available for pre-order, with the game's price still being a mystery, continuing to prompt fears that it will be the first game to break that $100 barrier.

That being said, hopefully this move hints that a demo or beta could be on the way soon, but considering how secretive Rockstar has proven concerning this game, we think that's highly unlikely.

GTA 6 will release on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 26th May 2026.

