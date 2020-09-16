Accessibility Links

  3. PS5 Spotlight event: How to watch as release date and price announced
PS5 Spotlight event: How to watch as release date and price announced

It's the day that PlayStation fans have been waiting for...

playstation 5

Published:

While fans of the Xbox have known when the Xbox Series X release is – and how much it will cost – for a few days now, PlayStation fans have been getting a little frustrated as Sony have kept their cards close to their chest regarding the PS5 release date.

Well, the wait is almost over. Tonight sees a PlayStation Live event take place, the PlayStation 5 Showcase, and it is all but certain that this will be when we find out all the price and release details for the highly anticipated next-generation console.

What is the PlayStation 5 Showcase event?

At this point, it is extremely unlikely that the PlayStation event will not be the much anticipated, and long-awaited, reveal of the PlayStation 5 price and release date. With it looking increasingly likely that the PS5 will release on 17th November, you’d be foolish to bet against getting that key information.

That being said, also look for gameplay demonstrations and the potential announcement of new games that you will be able to get your hands on in the coming months. God of War, anyone? Regardless of what else is announced, for PlayStation fans, it’s sure to be a presentation worth waiting for…

When is the PlayStation Showcase event and how do I watch?

playstation 5 console

Tonight at 9 pm for us here in the UK. And happily, you will not have to jump through hoops to watch it as the whole showcase will be aired on the official PlayStation YouTube channel – which means it should be easy to stream on your TV to see the glorious graphics on display in the highest quality. You can also head over to the official PlayStation Twitch channel if you’re a fan of watching things on that platform.

PlayStation 4 deals available now

If you don’t fancy forking out for a brand spanking new console and instead feel like now is the time to pick up an older model of the PlayStation, here are some deals that you can buy right now- including one that has the critically acclaimed Spider-Man game.

Visit our hub for more Technology news.

