This is alongside the global Pokémon Go Fest 2025, so there’s going to be plenty happening this month.

But as always, players can expect new events, Pokémon debuts, themes and more.

Players will be able to find new Pokémon from the Paldea, Galar and Hisui regions, these being:

Yamper

Boltund

Hisuian Lilligant

Tatsugiri (all forms)

Zacian and Zamazenta will be able to be transformed into their Sword and Shield variants, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta, for the first time too.

As for when the new season begins, you can delve straight into Delightful Days from 10am BST on 3rd June 2025 2025 to 10am BST on 2nd September 2025.

To get the most out of Delightful Days, you can purchase Eggs-pedition Access tickets that include bonuses and Timed Research every month.

And if you want to dive into all the fun with your friends, there’s now a new RSVP planner feature that makes organising events a lot easier, being integrated into the game itself.

Speaking of fun with friends and other Trainers, the Community Day events take place on the following:

June Community Day – 21st June

July Community Day Classic – 5-6th July

July Community Day – 20th July

August Community Day – 30th August

Between all this, there is the Go Battle League to take part in, with competitions such as the Sunshine Cup, Fossil Cup, Hisui Cup and others to take part in.

If you have Pokémon you’re particularly proud of, you can show them off at PokéStop Showcases dotted around during Delightful Days.

Field Research for Delightful Days will be fruitful as ever too, with the following Pokémon being potentially available with Research Breakthrough encounters

Aerodactyl (shiny encounter possible)

Galarian Corsola (shiny encounter possible)

Gible (shiny encounter possible)

Sinister

Charcadet (shiny encounter possible)

Frigibax (shiny encounter possible)

There’s even more information available on the official Pokémon Go blog, so do be sure to check that out if you’re after every little last morsel of info!

