Last year's event saw plenty of activities for Trainers to get their teeth stuck into. Ranging from challenging Raids to exclusive cosmetics, the event had plenty to offer.

With 2025 in full swing, information on Pokémon Go Fest 2025 has started to appear.

With that said, find everything there is to know about the annual festivities right here.

When is Pokémon Go Fest 2025?

Pokémon Go. Niantic

Pokémon Go Fest 2025 takes place from 1st June until 15th June 2025.

Depending on where you are in the world, there are events taking place across three continents during this period of time.

Information on tickets for Pokémon Go Fest is expected to arrive in March, along with more details on what the festival has in store.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Where is Pokémon Go Fest 2025?

The 2025 Pokémon Go Fest will take place across the following locations:

Osaka, Japan - 1st June

Jersey City, New Jersey, USA - 6th-8th June

Paris, France - 13th-15th June

For UK Pokémon Go players, the lack of a UK-based festival may be disappointing news.

Thankfully, Paris isn't far away, with the city of love expected to show its affection for Pokémon Go while the event is active.

How to get tickets for Pokémon Go Fest 2025

As mentioned earlier, information on tickets for Pokémon Go Fest will arrive in March, meaning tickets aren't currently on sale.

When tickets go on sale, they'll be available from the festival's official website.

We'll update the page as soon as the tickets go live so you don't miss an opportunity to take part in the Pokémon-based festivities!

What to expect from Pokémon Go Fest 2025

Pokémon Go. Niantic

Information on what Pokémon Go Fest 2025 has in store remains a mystery until Niantic shares more information.

We expect it to contain several features seen in previous festivals, including opportunities to capture Legendary Pokémon and to complete exclusive Research tasks.

In addition to higher chances of encountering rare Pokémon, players are likely to receive exclusive bonuses that are bound to prove useful when completing the Pokédex.

Ranging from limited-edition eggs to lower hatch distances, Pokémon Go Fest is the perfect opportunity for any players looking to join forces with others and add some rare creatures to their collections.

Read more on Pokémon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.