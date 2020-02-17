When is Ghost of Tsushima released? What’s it about?

Ghost of Tsushima is a new game from Sucker Punch that is expected on the PS4 (and possibly will be available for the new PS5 when it releases).

Advertisement

The game has been kicking around for a while now, first announced in 2018, it looks likely to be another high-profile Playstation exclusive for gamers to get their teeth into in 2020.

When is Ghost of Tsushima released?

It’s understood that Ghost of Tsushima will be released during the Summer 2020 window.

What is Ghost of Tsushima about?

The game is a historical themed open world adventure based in feudal Japan.

From what can be seen in the trailers, it looks like the game is going to be visually arresting with a powerful soundtrack and will appeal to gamers looking for an immersive experience with a cinematic feel and an intriguing story.

If you’re a fan of samurai adventures, this looks like it could be a game for you.

On what consoles and platforms will Ghost of Tsushima be available?

Ghost of Tsushima is a Playstation exclusive and will be available on PS4 and possibly PS5, although this is to be confirmed.

Can I pre-order the game?

You can pre-order the game via Amazon here

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here’s a look at the game…