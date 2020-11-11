Spider-Man: Miles Morales release date and time: price, gameplay and news

Following the universal acclaim that Spider-Man had on the PS4, all eyes are now on the PlayStation 5 and the next chapter in the story. Only this is not Peter’s story. Following on from the end of the last game where Miles Morales had his own encounter with a genetically-enhanced spider, we now see what he did next.

Advertisement

With some stunning gameplay recently revealed (see below) and hype for the game at an all-time high with the release date right around the corner, we are all beyond excited to get our hands on the new game – and the remaster of the first.

Here’s what we know so far about Spider-Man: Miles Morales with us finally being able to play the game next week.

When is Spider-Man: Miles Morales released?

Not long to go now. Coinciding with the release of the PlayStation 5, Miles Morales will hit consoles on 19th November.

What platforms can I get Spider-Man: Miles Morales on?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on the next-generation console the PS5 with a PS4 version coming out on the same day.

What is the Spider-Man: Miles Morales story?

As per the official synopsis: “The narrative continues from Marvel’s Spider-Man and its downloadable content The City That Never Sleeps, during which Miles Morales is bitten by a genetically-enhanced spider and gains powers similar to Peter Parker’s.

A year after the first game’s conclusion, Miles has fully integrated himself into the role of a Spider-Man and is defending both his new home in Harlem and the rest of New York City from a gang war between the Roxxon Energy Corporation and a high-tech criminal army called Underground led by the Tinkerer. Parker tells Miles that he has to be like his late father and walk on the path to becoming a hero for the city of New York.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay

An open-world action-adventure game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues with the gameplay mechanics that made the first Spider-Man game on the PS4 such a success. So you will be able to swing about the city and take on various bad guys with your web-slinging skills – but with some fun additions as, while he may have also been bitten by a genetically-enhanced spider, Miles has several different powers to Peter Parker.

Speaking of that first game, a digital-only version of that will also be available for the PS5 that has been remastered to match how stunning this one looks. Colour us excited!

Can I pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

It’s just about to be released, but of course you can, for both generations of consoles. GAME and Amazon are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day. You can also buy the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate edition that includes the full remastered version of the PS4 Spider-Man game. Don’t have a PS5? Miles Morales on PS4 is also an option.

Is there a trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

Yes! But more exciting is the gameplay footage shown at the PlayStation 5 showcase event. Not only do you get to see the gameplay in action, but you get to see just how stunning it will look when it graces the PS5.

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.