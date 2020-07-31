Marvel Avengers game release date, trailer and news

There’s a new Marvel Avengers game on its way meaning you can assemble all the team on your console or PC.

The Marvel’s Avengers project is the latest action-adventure allowing you to play as your favourite superheroes in a brand new story all set in the MCU.

This time you’re up against longterm baddie MODOK, making this his first appearance in the MCU.

The game begins on A-Day, that’s the celebration day for the Avengers. As expected things start off pretty well…and then go horribly wrong as per usual.

The team is torn apart and one of them is lost in the battle. Then years after hiding out the heroes have to reassemble to take on something worse…

There’s single-player for you to grapple with which allows you to control and customise the team, but there’s also mutilplayer allowing you to assemble your team of four online.

You can customise characters and fight alongside together.

Here’s what we know so far.

Marvel’s Avengers game release date

Marvel’s Avengers is released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on 4th September 2020. We’ll let you know when they add more about PS5 and X Box Series X – both are pretty certain to arrive eventually. More on that later.

The game was originally set for release on 15th May, 2020 but it wsa delayed so Crystal Dynamics could “deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience”.

Marvel’s Avengers trailer

There are a few trailers for you, but the main one was the extended gameplay – it gives you a look at MODOK as well as game footage of both modes.

There’s also the trailer from October last year showing the gist of the game and what to expect story wise.

There’s also a Marvel’s Avengers teaser if you want to take a look. Then there’s the unveiling at E3 2019 too.

Marvel’s Avengers news

Why was Marvel’s Avengers delayed?

Marvel’s Avengers was set for release on 15th May, 2020, but was pushed back to 4th September 2020. The four-month delay was explained in a statement.

Studio co-heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg said: “As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

Ms Marvel added

Ms Marvel is going to join the Avengers! At New York Comic Con the team announced Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel is joining the team.

The team teased a changed origin story for the character. She will be exposed to the mysterious Terrigen Mist during A-Day and finds she develops her polymorphic powers – which she then hides for years. They added she will play a big role in bringing the Avengers back together.

PS4 beta

Marvel’s Avengers will have a beta on PS4 according to the official Twitter account. There’s no release or info yet though.

The jade giant's gamma powered attack is "louder than a jet plane's sonic boom", stunning foes into helplessness. Now, get ready to roar. Hulk's Thunderclap makes the cut in Marvel's Avengers. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 10, 2019

Cross gen for PS5 and Xbox Series X

There’s a free upgrade for both the consoles when players get the game on PS4 and Xbox One. “The PlayStation 5 experience will be seamless and dynamic, fully utilizing the ultra-high speed SSD, the PS5 DualSense advanced haptics, and immersive spatial audio. To fully customize their visual experience, PS5 will also provide players with their choice of Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Framerate mode,” Crystal Dynamics said.

War table

You can choose a hero mission – that’s single player on one hero – or war zone missions – any hero and up to four people in a team.

Hero missions flesh out the story and you can unlock new heroes, war zone missions expand the narrative.

Who is the big bad?

Avengers will battle against AIM aka Advanced Idea Mechanics, a corporation that believes science will save the world.

As superheroes are outlawed after A-Day, AIM replaces them with AI.

Original story

A panel for the game with creative director Shaun Escayg explained that the game would allow you to play an original Avengers story. He also said there’s customisable heroes and online multiplayer.

Offline gameplay

It has been confirmed that there will be offline gameplay and alone. Scott Amos said you can still have a “complete experience” even if you never go online.

Paywalls and loot boxes

Amos also said paywalls and loot boxes won’t be part of the game. Monetisation seems to come from cosmetic purchases.

Tribute to Stan Lee

Crystal Dynamics has said the game is a tribute to Stan Lee who died in 2018. It’s unclear whether he will make his usual cameo, but the developer hasn’t said no…

Expanding world

Crystal Dynamics has said there’s the idea of a “continuous” game in an “ever-expanding world”.

While the content would be with Sony first it would be free on all platforms.