Naturally, the game wants you to say you'll do it, but what happens if you choose 'I won't do it'?

We're here to explain exactly that, so if you're interested what happens and if it's safe to decline Fragile, read on to find out!

What happens if you choose 'I won't do it' in Death Stranding 2?

First things first, nothing bad actually happens if you select 'I won't do it'.

Selecting the option will play a short cutscene, replaying some of the events that have already taken place, such as Sam washing up, playing with Lou etc, before zooming in on a Polaroid of the choice taking place, putting you right back to where you declined.

You'll then be asked again to make the same decision, and can, once again, choose 'I won't do it'.

Repeatedly refusing Fragile's request will play a series of increasingly silly cutscenes, including fake-outs where it appears that you're being sent back to the start of the game, before cutting immediately back to the decision.

Eventually, Fragile (and the game) will have had enough of your nonsense and you'll be forced to accept the task.

No matter which option you choose, you will end up with the same choice in the end, so you may as well refuse and get treated to a series of funny cutscenes!

