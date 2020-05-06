Where to buy PS4 and PS4 Pro now – the retailers that still have stock

If you’re looking to buy a PS4 and want the best deal, we’ve made things a bit easier for you and hunted down which retailers still have the console in stock.

There are a few places that still have the PS4 and PS4 Pro. As the nation turns to the Sony games console as Nintendo Switch goes out of stock it’s still important you get a good offer so we’ve rounded up what brands have what PS4 deals for you.

Bundles and deals are being restocked so if you want isn’t available now you can always check back. We’d only add a warning when it comes to delivery dates – check when your console is due to arrive at the checkout.

The PS4 and PS4 Pro have deals available and are in stock with plenty of good prices, here’s where to look to find PS4 and Ps4 Pro in stock.

Where can I buy PS4?

Argos

Best Argos deal: Also in limited stock is the Sony PS4 500GB Console with FIFA 20 for £249.99 on Argos. This is a great deal, and still in stock. You’re getting a console plus a game for the price of a console alone, which is pretty good when it comes to savings, especially if you’re a FIFA fan.

Argos has the Sony PS4 500GB console for £249.99 or you can get the larger PS4 1TB console for £349.99.

The FIFA 20 bundle which includes the game and PS4 500GB console is on Argos for £249.99.

Very

You can get the PS4 1TB FIFA 20 Bundle at Very for £309.99. There are a few optional extras like the 365 day PSN subscription card or the DualShock controller.

GAME

Best GAME deal: Get the Glacier White PS4 Pro 1TB Destiny 2 game and expansion pass bundle (exclusive to GAME) for £349.99. It’s still in stock crucially!

Over at GAME there’s the PS4 on stock with their Now TV card deal.

The PS4 1TB console comes with The Division 2 and Now TV Pass for £309.00.

Amazon

These bundles are flying quickly out of stock, but we’ll update you when they’re back in (although you can get the PS4 PlayStation VR Mega Bundle Pack for £299)

Where can I buy PS4 Pro?

Argos

Argos has limited stock, but it does have the Sony PS4 Pro 1TB console for £349.99.

Very

Very has the PS4 Pro FIFA bundle with optional extras from £349.99 saving you £44. You can add the PSN Subscription card, a dualshock controller or both.

The PS4 Pro 1TB with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 is £399.99 at Very – and comes with optional extras.

Ao.com

Ao.com also has the PS4 Pro 1TB with The Last Of Us and GTA V in black in stock for £349.

Where can I buy PS4 VR?

You can get the PS4 PlayStation VR Mega Bundle Pack for £299.99 on Amazon now.