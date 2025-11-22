❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Xbox Series X finally goes on sale for Black Friday 2025 – but don't get your hopes up for more
Here's the truth: major Xbox savings are unlikely this Black Friday, but here's the best deals so far.
Published: Saturday, 22 November 2025 at 10:42 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad