It's been a bit of a rough year for Xbox fans; not only has the Xbox Series X and Series S increased in price, but the cost of Game Pass Ultimate has also gone up by £8 a month, leaving many Microsoft users unable to enjoy the access they once had.

But, can Black Friday save the day?

Honestly, it's unlikely. The November sales period has already kicked off and it's been slow going with a few game bundles popping up across retailers like Very, Currys and EE. We've also seen a few worthy offers on Xbox Controllers and Microsoft itself has now launched its official sale across games and accessories.

But finally, we've managed to find a small saving on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Right now you can get up to £30 off both devices at Argos and Amazon.

It isn't an incredible deal, especially considering 2023 saw a £100+ saving. But for now it's the best they've got and seeing as the Xbox sale has already launched, we're not hopeful for more.

Xbox Black Friday deals at a glance

When is the Xbox Black Friday sale in 2025?

Xbox Series X/S. Xbox

Microsoft's official Black Friday sale is now live and will end on 3rd December. This year the sale does not include any Xbox consoles, instead offering up to 20% off controllers, accessories and games.

We'd suggest looking for console deals at third party retailers like Argos, Very and Amazon,.

How much does the Xbox Series X cost on Black Friday?

Last year the Xbox Series X was only reduced by £20, taking the price from £479 to £459. What's more, the device has actually gone up in price since then to £499 (£449 for the Digital version), that means we're unlikely to see a significant reduction beyond that original RRP.

This year, the lowest price we've found on the Xbox Series X is £419 for the Digital Edition and £469 for Disc. That's a £30 reduction for both and, as predicted only £10 less than the device previously cost.

Xbox Series X Digital | £ 449 £419 (save £30 or 7%) at Amazon

Xbox Series X Disc | £499 £469 (save £30 or 6%) at Argos

How much does the Xbox Series S cost on Black Friday?

Like the Series X, the Xbox Series S has had a price increase this year, taking the price from £249 to £299. However, last year the console was reduced to £199, so we're more likely to see another deal on this.

Right now the best deal we've found is £30 off for the 512GB version and £20 off for 1TB, both at Amazon.

Best Xbox UK Black Friday deals we've seen so far in 2025

Xbox Series X Black Friday deals

Currys

Get up to £30 off the Xbox Series X

What's the deal: As we've said, the cheapest price we have found on the Xbox Series X is £30 off at Argos and Amazon. This takes the Digital edition's price to £419 and the Disc's to £469.

Why we chose it: Look, it's not ideal, but a new Xbox is still a while away, so if you've been waiting to buy this is the best chance you'll get.

Get the Xbox Series X with the new EA Sports FC

What's the deal: The best bundle we've seen so far is the Xbox Series X with the new game EA Sports FC 26. This game has an RRP of £62.99 so would normally take the total of this package to £561, which means you're saving £32 if you buy the £529 bundle at Currys.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC is always one of the most anticipated games of the year, so any way to bundle it up is useful. You can also get the game in a bundle with an extra controller and with the Xbox Series S.

Get the Xbox Series X with the new Call of Duty

What's the deal: JD Williams has bundled the Xbox with the game Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Why we chose it: This game would normally cost £69.99 so you're not saving anything with this bundle, but you are making sure you get your Xbox playing experience started with a bang.

Xbox Series X 1TB and Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Bundle | £569.99 at JD Williams

Xbox Series X with extra controller package

What's the deal: You can get the Series X in a package with an extra wireless controller for £548 at Very.

Why we chose it: If you want to go straight into group gaming with the Xbox Series X, this is the best way, especially as you get to choose from five colour options.

Bundle your Xbox with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

What's the deal: There are several bundles available featuring the Xbox Series X and a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you get them at EE you can pay through instalments over 24 months.

Why we chose it: The Xbox Game Pass recently underwent a huge price increase, so we'd recommend going for any bundles with the Ultimate Pass included, as it will save you money on games in the long run.

Or bundle it with Game Pass Essential

What's the deal: This JD Williams pairs the 1TB Series X console with three months of Xbox Game Pass Essential.

Why we chose it: The basic Game Pass is the simplest version with 50+ games on Xbox console, PC and supported devices and online multiplayer.

Xbox Series X 1TB and three Months Core Game Pass Bundle | £529.99 at JD Williams

Xbox Series S Back Friday deals

Save £30 on the Xbox Series S

What's the deal: The Xbox Series S has also had a £30 discount at Amazon and Argos. At both, you can find the 512GB version for £269 from £299, and the ITB for £329 from £349.

Why we chose it: At least with Xbox Series S is already cheaper than the X, so you might as well enjoy a little extra off.

Get the Xbox Series S Ultimate Gaming Bundle

What's the deal: The Xbox Series S Ultimate Gaming Bundle features a white wireless controller and 24 months of the Game Pass Ultimate, all for £599, reduced from £649.

Why we chose it: This is a great all-in-one bundle that makes sure your gaming experience can start instantly.

Xbox Series S white controller and 24 Months Game Pass Ultimate | £649 £599 (save £60 or 9%) at Very

Currys

Save £14 on the Xbox Series S

What's the deal: Right now, the best price on the Xbox Series S is £14 off at EE, this takes the price to £285.

Why we chose it: This isn't a huge saving, but we can't guarantee the price will drop much lower this November. If you're not willing to wait, we'd suggest going for it.

Xbox Series S Digital | £299 £285 (save £14 or 5%) at EE

Buy the Xbox Series S with limited edition wireless controller

What's the deal: This deal pairs the Xbox Series S with a special edition blue Ice Breaker controller for £364.

Why we chose it: This bundle is ideal if you're looking to add a splash of uniqueness to your gaming setup.

Xbox Series S and Ice Breaker Special Edition Wireless Controller | £364 at Currys

