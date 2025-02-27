Thanks to new cross-progression features, players can assemble the ultimate Pokémon squad to finally become the very best Trainer around.

So, what exactly is Pokémon Champions, and how does it integrate with the rest of the franchise? Keep on reading for everything there is to know!

What is Pokémon Champions?

Pokémon Champions.

Pokémon Champions is an upcoming game that solely focuses on battles between other players and their set of Pokémon.

Game Freak is planning the development of the game, while The Pokémon Works is in charge of active development.

Players have the ability to build their squad of Pokémon with Pokémon Home, enabling them to choose Pokémon from other games before heading into battle.

No, a release date for Pokémon Champions hasn't been revealed yet.

The game is currently in development, with fans being told to "stay tuned" for future announcements surrounding its release.

As soon as a release date appears, we'll update the page with the latest information on when battles can begin.

Which consoles and platforms can play Pokémon Champions?

Pokémon Champions will be available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

This is great news for players who are on the go and want to battle it out when they're away from their consoles.

With the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, we expect Pokémon Champions to be one of several games available.

Is there a trailer for Pokémon Champions?

There is! The first trailer for Pokémon Champions appeared on 27th February 2025 as part of the Pokémon Presents stream.

You can check out the trailer below:

Aside from a few details on the platforms and what the game is about, information on the main features of Pokémon Champions remains a mystery.

We'll have to wait for more trailers to see whether a game purely focused on battling is what Pokémon fans are after.

