If you’ve made it through Saros’ punishing gameplay and finished the final boss battles, then you'll know that the storyline's ending can be just as hard to figure out.

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We’ve broken down what happens to Arjun in Saros, alongside a look at some of the other characters and entities featured on Carcosa.

As you’d imagine, this article contains full spoilers for both the main and secret ending of Saros; so check out our Saros tips to help beat the full game before reading ahead. You have been warned.

Saros ending explained: What happens to Arjun in the standard ending?

After beating the King in the Yellow Shore, Arjun becomes the new King, taking the throne himself after a brutal transformation sequence.

Here, Arjun sits on the throne, becoming the ruler of Carcosa under the Yellow, and is reunited with Nitya

However, as you’ll see when we break down Saros’ true ending, this isn’t actually the case.

This is simply an illusion of Nitya, given to Arjun by the Yellow Shore to ensure he becomes the successor to the King. Arjun’s main driver throughout the whole of Saros was returning to Nitya, who, he believes, is offered to him if he becomes the King.

This could be seen as the bad ending of Saros, the one where Arjun is corrupted by the forces at work on Carcosa, giving in to his desire to be reunited with Nitya.

What happens in the Secret Ending of Saros?

This pendant is said to link Arjun and Nitya.

Once you finish Saros for the first time, Arjun reawakens at the passage, no longer as the King. This triggers the start of the true ending in Saros, which sees Arjun revisit key locations throughout Carcosa before ending up back on the Yellow Shore.

Once back on the Yellow Shore, Arjun again faces the King. After defeating (but not killing) the King, Arjun goes through a portal and starts transforming into the King once again.

However, before the transformation completes, Arjun takes off his Sun Pendant and throws it into the water, halting his ascension to King.

Instead, he is left standing on the beach (the Blue Precipice) next to Nitya. After Arjun accepts ownership of what happened between them, Nitya tells him, “It’s a new day, I wonder what you’ll do with it.”

As Nitya walks away from Arjun, police lights begin to flash, before a cut to black.

The ending is left purposefully open to your interpretation, but it represents Arjun’s willingness to accept his responsibility and come to terms with his past, hence why we see the blue and red lights flashing at the end…

Who was Sebastian?

Sebastian Torres was NOT a member of the Echelon IV crew, despite appearing within the Passage tending to the plants. Instead, he was a figment of Arjun's imagination, brought on by guilt.

Sebastian was Arjun’s friend and likely worked with Arjun on Earth.

However, it is implied that Arjun kills Sebastian, who had found out that Arjun cheated on Nitya in a hotel and threatens to reveal the truth.

What happened to Nitya?

After leaving Arjun and their abusive relationship behind to join Echelon I on Carcosa, Nitya fell in love with her fellow Echelon crewmember Kiira.

However, the Yellow Shore came for Echelon I, corrupting the likes of Delroy, Micah and the rest of the crew. Delroy quickly became the “leader” of the Yellow’s cult-like following, tearing Kiira apart and leaving only her spirit behind.

Delroy likely did this as he wanted Nitya to become his Priestess, who we see as the penultimate Saros boss within the Cathedral. However, Nitya did not become the Priestess and instead she escaped.

She created both the Constant and the Preserver, the machine at the Passage that allows Arjun to be revived every run. When she returns to the Passage during Saros, she seeks to destroy the Preserver for fear that Arjun would become strong enough to become King and unleash the Yellow Shore further, which had been sealed off using the Constant.

Likely after hundreds of years (time moved differently on Carcosa), Nitya reached the Blue Precipice – the shore on which Saros ends – a place where the Yellow is unable to reach.

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What happened to the Echelon missions?

The crew of Echelon I were the first to be corrupted by the Yellow. With the power given to them by the Yellow, they become near-gods of Carcosa and are likely the bosses that you face in each Biome.

Echelon II then arrived on Carcosa, but were enslaved by the first mission and forced to build monuments to the Yellow, before then becoming corrupted themselves.

Given that Echelon I became some of the bosses within Saros, we could also speculate that Echelon II crewmembers mutated into the other creatures and enemies you face within Saros.

Who was the Yellow King?

Saros never reveals who exactly the first Yellow King is, but most of the evidence points to Arnold Delroy as the King you face in the first boss battle.

During a live playthrough of Saros, Rahul Kohli (who plays Arjun) stated the first King was from Echelon I, pointing to either Delroy or Micah as the two most obvious candidates.

However, given Delroy’s rise to power, we would imagine he is the first King you face in Saros.

Subsequent fights against the King are more open to interpretation; it could even be that Arjun is facing past or alternate versions of himself corrupted into becoming the Yellow King, who did not make it to the Blue Precipice.

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