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DreamHack's VP of festivals explains the growth of esports and taking the event to the UK: "We need to be here"
Ahead of DreamHack Birmingham, we spoke to the brand's VP of festivals Shahin Zarrabi.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 10:53 am
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