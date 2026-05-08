One of the most popular games in Roblox right now is Ultimate Tower Defense, and with our codes, you'll beat any level.

Ad

Whether it's Gold, Rerolls or anything else, these codes will net you the rewards you need.

If you're after codes, then you might want to take a look at our other pages for games like Sailor Piece, Soccer Zero, Kaizen, Paradox and Bite by Night.

And to add a personal touch to your games, why not check out our image IDs and music IDs too?

But for now, here are all the Ultimate Tower Defense codes you can redeem in May 2026!

Ultimate Tower Defense codes (May 2026): Full list and how to redeem

Here is a full list of currently available Ultimate Tower Defense codes:

Active codes

  • HeresSomeTraitRerolls! – 40x Trait Rerolls (NEW)
  • BackToTheDungeons! – 20x Trait Rerolls (NEW)
  • VisitingFutureCity! – 40x Trait Rerolls
  • UltimateApril2026Delay –Rewards
  • Easter2026 – Rewards
  • 1AprilKikkerInJeBil! – 420x Rubies, 69x Trait Rerolls, 67x Perk Rerolls
  • Conan! – 90x Rolls, 5x Lost Chests
  • CanYouMakeACode? – 150x Perk Rerolls, 150x Trait Rerolls, 10x Lost Chests
  • HappyEid! – 90x Rolls, 5x Lost Chests
  • BattlepassSeason8! – 1x Perk Reroll, 80x Trait Rerolls, 10x Lost Chest
  • ThankYouFor3K! – 15K Pumpkin, 60x Shark Head, 20x Chainsaw Head
  • resetModifier – Remove all active Gold Boosts
  • 1bVisits –Rewards
  • K1L4 –100% Gold Boost for 24 hours

Want to see this content?

This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes.

Expired codes

  • TimeChamberRework
  • BleachPart1
  • AizenHype!
  • ArtifactCrafting
  • updatewhen
  • iDontLikeReading
  • SoloRaidingPart2
  • HowDidEnglandEvenWin
  • Arise
  • BroleeEvolution
  • NotasGift
  • Artifacts
  • Hardcoreee
  • PostUpdate24Hour
  • NewYear2025
  • christmas2
  • christmas3
  • MGH12L3
  • GoodbyeHalloween2024
  • BattlepassS4
  • HalloweenIsOver2024
  • WhereIsTheUpdate
  • RIPBobby
  • Halloween2024
  • TrickOrTreat
  • DemonSlayer
  • SorryForDelay:(
  • UpdateWhenThoughFr
  • InfinityCastle
  • YouGotMail
  • NewLobby
  • updatewhere
  • UltimateFishingDefense
  • BattlepassSeason3
  • gamebrokenhugeL
  • Achlemy!
  • Summer2024
  • dumbgamebugagain
  • codeFumble
  • 6kPlayers
  • EidMubarak
  • FeedbackHero
  • NewSecret!
  • Christmas2024
  • QoLUpdate!
  • GameSpeedWoah!
  • TowerReworks
  • Waterbottle
  • GUIDEBOOK
  • Cookie
  • BleachPart2
  • Easter!
  • leighNoob
  • SorryForDelay
  • BattlepassSeason5
  • PlayersMayCry
  • HaveSomeGold
  • SorryForCodeBug
  • SummerCalendar2025
  • GameBannedDelayStupidRoblox
  • Summer2025!
  • Rem&Ram!
  • Burdock
  • BattlepassSeason6
  • brokenGamepassCode
  • Contempt&Awe
  • MovingDay!
  • halloween25delayed
  • HappySlothDay
  • HalloweenSoon!
  • AnniversarySoon!
  • FinalWeekOfSpooks!
  • SaveYourPumpkins!
  • BattlepassSeason7!
  • PumpkinsForAll!
  • KeepUpTheGrind!
  • LastWeekTillChristmas!
  • HappyNewYearEveryone!
  • NearlyNewYear2026!
  • Xmas2025
  • Q2JF
  • ChristmasIsOver
  • slothiscool
  • MerryChristmas2025!
  • TheInfallibleAssassin!
  • HappyAnniversary2025!
  • TheHybridsAreComplete!
  • SpookyTime2025!
  • Update42
  • Utdibasid

How to redeem Ultimate Tower Defense codes explained

Redeeming your Ultimate Tower Defense codes is simple, and just requires you to follow these quick steps:

  1. Boot up Ultimate Tower Defense in the Roblox Launcher
  2. Tap the bird icon on the left of your screen to open the 'Twitter Codes' menu
  3. Type or paste your code of choice into the text box on screen
  4. Hit 'Redeem'
  5. Enjoy your rewards!
Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Gaming writer Alex Raisbeck is sitting down outside, smiling and looking at the camera. He wears a grey hoodie and brown jacket
Alex RaisbeckGaming writer

Alex Raisbeck is a Gaming Writer at Radio Times, covering everything from AAA giants to indie gems. Alex has written for VideoGamer, GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, PCGamesN and more.

Ad
Ad
Subscribe to Radio Times now

Subscribe for £1 per week

Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...