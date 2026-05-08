One of the most popular games in Roblox right now is Ultimate Tower Defense, and with our codes, you'll beat any level.

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Whether it's Gold, Rerolls or anything else, these codes will net you the rewards you need.

If you're after codes, then you might want to take a look at our other pages for games like Sailor Piece, Soccer Zero, Kaizen, Paradox and Bite by Night.

And to add a personal touch to your games, why not check out our image IDs and music IDs too?

But for now, here are all the Ultimate Tower Defense codes you can redeem in May 2026!

Ultimate Tower Defense codes (May 2026): Full list and how to redeem

Here is a full list of currently available Ultimate Tower Defense codes:

Active codes

HeresSomeTraitRerolls! – 40x Trait Rerolls (NEW)

40x Trait Rerolls (NEW) BackToTheDungeons! – 20x Trait Rerolls (NEW)

– 20x Trait Rerolls (NEW) VisitingFutureCity! – 40x Trait Rerolls

– 40x Trait Rerolls UltimateApril2026Delay – Rewards

Rewards Easter2026 – Rewards

Rewards 1AprilKikkerInJeBil! – 420x Rubies, 69x Trait Rerolls, 67x Perk Rerolls

420x Rubies, 69x Trait Rerolls, 67x Perk Rerolls Conan! – 90x Rolls, 5x Lost Chests

– 90x Rolls, 5x Lost Chests CanYouMakeACode? – 150x Perk Rerolls, 150x Trait Rerolls, 10x Lost Chests

– 150x Perk Rerolls, 150x Trait Rerolls, 10x Lost Chests HappyEid! – 90x Rolls, 5x Lost Chests

– 90x Rolls, 5x Lost Chests BattlepassSeason8! – 1x Perk Reroll, 80x Trait Rerolls, 10x Lost Chest

– 1x Perk Reroll, 80x Trait Rerolls, 10x Lost Chest ThankYouFor3K! – 15K Pumpkin, 60x Shark Head, 20x Chainsaw Head

– 15K Pumpkin, 60x Shark Head, 20x Chainsaw Head resetModifier – Remove all active Gold Boosts

Remove all active Gold Boosts 1bVisits – Rewards

Rewards K1L4 –100% Gold Boost for 24 hours

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Expired codes

TimeChamberRework

BleachPart1

AizenHype!

ArtifactCrafting

updatewhen

iDontLikeReading

SoloRaidingPart2

HowDidEnglandEvenWin

Arise

BroleeEvolution

NotasGift

Artifacts

Hardcoreee

PostUpdate24Hour

NewYear2025

christmas2

christmas3

MGH12L3

GoodbyeHalloween2024

BattlepassS4

HalloweenIsOver2024

WhereIsTheUpdate

RIPBobby

Halloween2024

TrickOrTreat

DemonSlayer

SorryForDelay:(

UpdateWhenThoughFr

InfinityCastle

YouGotMail

NewLobby

updatewhere

UltimateFishingDefense

BattlepassSeason3

gamebrokenhugeL

Achlemy!

Summer2024

dumbgamebugagain

codeFumble

6kPlayers

EidMubarak

FeedbackHero

NewSecret!

Christmas2024

QoLUpdate!

GameSpeedWoah!

TowerReworks

Waterbottle

GUIDEBOOK

Cookie

BleachPart2

Easter!

leighNoob

SorryForDelay

BattlepassSeason5

PlayersMayCry

HaveSomeGold

SorryForCodeBug

SummerCalendar2025

GameBannedDelayStupidRoblox

Summer2025!

Rem&Ram!

Burdock

BattlepassSeason6

brokenGamepassCode

Contempt&Awe

MovingDay!

halloween25delayed

HappySlothDay

HalloweenSoon!

AnniversarySoon!

FinalWeekOfSpooks!

SaveYourPumpkins!

BattlepassSeason7!

PumpkinsForAll!

KeepUpTheGrind!

LastWeekTillChristmas!

HappyNewYearEveryone!

NearlyNewYear2026!

Xmas2025

Q2JF

ChristmasIsOver

slothiscool

MerryChristmas2025!

TheInfallibleAssassin!

HappyAnniversary2025!

TheHybridsAreComplete!

SpookyTime2025!

Update42

Utdibasid

How to redeem Ultimate Tower Defense codes explained

Redeeming your Ultimate Tower Defense codes is simple, and just requires you to follow these quick steps:

Boot up Ultimate Tower Defense in the Roblox Launcher Tap the bird icon on the left of your screen to open the 'Twitter Codes' menu Type or paste your code of choice into the text box on screen Hit 'Redeem' Enjoy your rewards!

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