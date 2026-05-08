Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be increasing around the globe, but there’s still time to get the old price if you want to save a few quid.

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Of course, you’ve probably noticed that the price of pretty much everything seems to be going up, from household bills to computer storage, for a mixture of reasons including global political conflicts and the construction of AI data centres.

Indeed, Nintendo wasn’t the first gaming company to fall foul of this saddening trend. PlayStation already announced that PS5 prices will be going up, and component shortages have made buying PC parts very expensive indeed.

And so, as much as it’s sad, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise to see Nintendo announcing that the Switch 2 price is going up as well. But how big are the price hikes going to be in your region? And when does it take effect?

In the US, the Nintendo Switch price will go up to $499.99, having previously been $449.99.

In Japan, the Japanese-language-only version of the system will go up to ¥59,980, having previously been ¥49,980.

In Canada, the new price is $679.99, and the old one was $629.99.

In Europe, the new price is €499.99, up from €469.99.

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Here in the UK, the exact increase has not yet been confirmed. The current price is £395.99 on Nintendo's website, but we don't know what it will go up to yet.

We reached out to Nintendo for comment, and they told us: "The revised price of Nintendo Switch 2 on My Nintendo Store in other European currencies will be shared at a later date."

We would predict an increase in the region of £40 to £50 GBP, but that is pure speculation on our part.

One thing we do know is that these new prices will take effect on 1 September 2026, so, if you’re able, you have a few months to save up some money and make a purchase before the price increase.

Consider this your reminder that you can buy the Switch 2 pretty much everywhere: it's available from Nintendo directly, or from retailers like Amazon and Currys (where it's currently going for £385).

If you were planning to wait until Christmas to buy one, that might not be the most financially savvy idea at this moment in time! But hey, don’t come to me for financial advice.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games include Pokémon Winds and Waves, Star Fox and James Bond: 007 First Light, so there should plenty to enjoy for those players that can afford the price of admission.

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