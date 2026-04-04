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Jason Spisak talks D&D, Arcane fans and being shot in Fallout: New Vegas – "It's an honour to have my life ended virtually"
Ahead of his D&D live play at DreamHack Birmingham, we spoke to the great Jason Spisak.
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Published: Saturday, 4 April 2026 at 10:00 am
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