Prime Video has a major hit on their hands with video game adaptation Fallout, which is officially storming ahead with its third season starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins.

Based on the darkly comedic post-apocalyptic franchise, Fallout season 2 saw plucky survivor Lucy MacLean (Purnell) and mercenary The Ghoul (Goggins) on a shared journeys across the irradiated remains of the USA.

They wound up in New Vegas, an iconic location from the Fallout games, where revelations awaited – although, not quite the kind of discovery that The Ghoul (formerly known as Cooper Howard) was hoping for.

For more on that, check out our full recap and explanation of the Fallout season 2 ending. And if you're eager for the next chapter, read on for everything we know so far about Fallout season 3 on Prime Video.

Ella Purnell stars in Fallout season 2.

Fallout season 3 is confirmed to be coming to Prime Video, although it might be some time until our next odyssey across the wasteland.

The series was handed an early renewal in May 2025, but as of December of that year, scripts were still being worked out according to Bethesda's Todd Howard (via Variety).

In an interview with IGN, executive producer Jonathan Nolan shared that the team were hoping to commence filming in summer 2026, with ProductionList later reporting a targeted start date of 1st May.

"I'm excited that, though the scope of the show feels undiminished season on season... our incredibly talented cast and crew were able to work quickly enough to get back on the air in a reasonable amount of time," said Nolan.

"I think what's happened with television in terms of taking longer and longer from season to season is an unfortunate trend. You don't want the show to lose any of its scope, [so] we like to be back on the air as soon as we can."

It's a sentiment that fans will share, but at the pace things are progressing, Fallout season 3 is likely to take between 18-24 months to reach us, suggesting a launch sometime between late 2027 and 2028.

Fallout season 3 cast speculation

Although no complete cast list has been revealed, Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins are expected to reprise their roles as Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul in Fallout season 3.

It's quite likely that they'll be joined by other key Fallout cast members Aaron Moten (Maximus), Kyle MacLachlan (Hank MacLean), Moisés Arias (Norm MacLean), Frances Turner (Barb Howard).

Alas, not everyone can make it out of a season alive, with fans left shocked that Paladin Xander Harkness (played by Eternals and Taskmaster star Kumail Nanjiani) met an early demise after only two episodes.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten in Fallout.

Here's a reminder of the Fallout cast in full:

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard / The Ghoul

Frances Turner as Barb Howard

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean

Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane

Sarita Choudhury as Kate Williams / Lee Moldaver

Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson

Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

Michael Cristofer as Elder Cleric Quintus

Jon Daly as the Snake Oil Salesman

Justin Theroux as Robert Edwin House

Adam Faison as Ronnie McCurtry

Jon Gries as Biff

Fallout season 3 plot speculation

Details are scarce on what precisely might happen in Fallout season 3, but Bethesda head Todd Howard has teased further interaction between the series and the video games.

"We're having those conversations now of, what are we doing in season 3 for the TV show and what elements can we bring into our games at that time when it comes out that don't feel forced or fake," he told Variety.

We'll update this page with more details as they come in.

Is there a Fallout season 3 trailer?

There's no trailer for Fallout season 3 just yet, but we'll update this page once that changes.

