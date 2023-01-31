Roblox hair codes: Full list of hairstyles to try out today
Check out these wacky Roblox hairstyle you can try out today!
Roblox actually predates Minecraft in the world of wacky-blocky world creators (it came out on PC in 2006), and it's never been more popular than it is today.
If you're one of the many many players, how about some free in-game items and upgrades? We've managed to find a few Roblox Hair ID codes to use in the game, so you can look fabulous in whichever mini-game you're playing (or hosting).
Keep reading, because you don't want to miss out (it's quite a list).
Roblox hair codes list
We'll share all the codes below. There's bound to be something to please everyone!
- 80S Superstar Hair – 124753554
- Astral Isles Warrior Hair – 395200315
- 8-Bit Action Ponytail – 542164807
- Beautiful Red Hair for Beautiful People – 221175027
- A Real Rockin’ Rolla – 15469339
- Beautiful Brown Hair for Beautiful People – 17877340
- Adurite Hair for Beautiful People – 1191145114
- All Hallow’s Hair – 184742989
- All Hallow’s Hawk – 181644207
- Crimson Anime Super Star – 106708093
- Amber Dashing Hair – 915265038
- America’s Sweetheart – 29952810
- Amerihawk – 116776906
- Ameriswoosh – 265132540
- Animazing Hair – 168167316
- Animazing Space Hair – 564451259
- Aqua Dream Hair – 168167496
- Auburn Hair – 14129164
- Auburn Hair of Princeton – 12865386
- Hair with Leopard Headband (Auburn) – 409739397
- Mad Scientist Graduate – 1102998470
- Auburn Messy Bun – 81688919
- Auburn Scene Hair – 62246484
- Spikes (Auburn) – 80922154
- Auburn Winner – 74891249
- Autumn Leafy Hair – 300405774
- Bacon n’ Eggs Hair – 600981537
- Black Long and Straight Hair – 1772372988
- Beautiful Blonde Hair for Beautiful People – 233615637
- Green Hair for Beautiful People – 226186871
- Beautiful Hair for Beautiful People – 16630147
- Beautiful Hair for Beautiful Space People – 564449640
- Hair for Purple People (Beautiful) – 17424092
- Beautiful Orange Hair for Beautiful People – 376805560
- Bed Hair – 20372960
- Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair - 2956239660
- Big Crazy Blue Hair – 323419219
- Big Style Brown Hair – 212961935
- Black Action Ponytail – 1708329071
- Shimmering Ultraflash Anime Hair – 12228927
- Black and Blue ‘do – 74891335
- Anime Girl Hair (Black) – 164482468
- Black and Pink Drama Hair – 283748528
- Black and Red – 14815761
- Bob Black – 83013245
- Black Dashing Hair – 915265974
- Black Faux Hawk – 81708953
- Indie Hair Black – 65941324
- Black Manga Hero Hair – 398672920
- Messy Bun Black – 80922251
- Black Mullet – 21354886
- Black Pigtails – 11913660
- Ponytail Black – 80274239
- Black Ponytail – 48395623
- Black Ponytail – 376527350
- Ponytail 3.0 Black – 62241601
- Black Surfer Hair with Green Highlight – 212971565
- Black Swoosh Hair – 553918777
- Blonde Action Ponytail – 398673196
- Blonde Anime Superstar – 73790841
- Bloke Blonde – 30387597
- Blonde Bob – 46302558
- Blonde Bob – 74891131
- Charmer Blonde – 80921949
- Blonde Dreamy Hair – 185812332
- Blonde Flattop – 23636507
- Flower Princess Hair Blonde – 280658331
- Blonde Hair with Stars and Stripes Flair – 264986508
- Blonde Manga Hero – 553917533
- Messy Bun Blonde – 77800073
- Blonde Pigtails – 11721349
- Blonde Pigtails with Pink Ties – 212971294
- Pompadour Blonde – 29467049
- Blonde Popstar Hair – 835065199
- Blonde Roblohunk – 16157972
- Spiked Hair Blonde – 376524487
- Blonde Suave – 80922288
- Blonde Surfer Hair – 118279773
- Winner Blonde – 77799991
- Blue Anime Girl Hair – 164482409
- Blue Awesome Hair – 745772647
- Braids Blue – 1191143375
- Blue Charmer – 376809157
- Blue Hair with Red Headband – 255794974
- Haired Ninja of the Silver Fortress Blue – 283748931
- Blue Manga Hero Hair – 398672568
- Blue Scene Hair – 293316132
- Slicked Back Hair Blue – 1743930444
- Blue Swoosh Hair – 145310635
- Blue Thunder Hair – 145313201
- Troll Hair Blue – 26425471
- Bluesteel Swoosh Hair – 628773137
- Bozo the Clown – 15469944
- Bride of Frankenstein Hair – 315548432
- Brilliant Bombastique – 136803077
- Brilliant Mohawk – 187847813
- BrightEyes Fabulous Hair – 135470866
- Brilliant Pink Pigtails – 321357970
- Brown Anime Super Star – 106708066
- Brown Charmer Hair – 376548738
- Brother Golden Hair – 78635289
- Brown Hair – 62234425
- Brown Hair Dude – 188003563
- Brooding Black Hair – 13655562
- Brown Scene Hair – 323476364
- Brunette Action Ponytail – 2042026822
- Brunette Pigtails – 11721354
- Bunny Headband with Purple Hair – 383606994
- Brunette Shocked Hair – 147193065
- Brunette Updo with Bow – 915267638
- Burning Otaku, the Firesouled – 20980122
- Candy Apple Hair – 417457909
- Cardboard Mohawk – 745773200
- Cavegirl Hair – 145316459
- Charming Brown-haired Fellow – 83013207
- Chestnut Bob – 77799917
- Chestnut Destiny – 161246558
- Cinnamon Hair – 13745548
- Chestnut Spikes – 80922374
- Chestnut Style – 212967757
- Classic Green Mohawk – 20573103
- Claw Brawler – 35292159
- Cool Blonde Scientist – 1001655155
- Cool Blue Girl Hair – 365632597
- Cleopatra – 18482375
- Cool Disco Guy – 139152149
- Cool Guy Hair – 27171262
- Coolest Founding Father – 146082964
- Cool Scientist – 154818827
- Coolest Guy In the Room – 185812452
- Cotton Candy Hair – 293316608
- Crazy Game Dev Hair – 248286896
- Crazy Green Clown Hair – 29410299
- Crimson Bed Head Hair – 259423003
- Curly Redhair with Green Bows – 689387209
- Crimson OBJECTION! – 25517564
- Curlers – 24939052
- Crimson Shaggy – 293316320
- Crimson Shaggy 2.0 – 553722174
- Cyan Equinox – 135470884
- Cyan Hair with Giant Red Bow – 430065005
- Cyanime Super Star – 136803374
- Dangerous Dude – 37819678
- Dapper Dan – 74891277
- Dapper Don – 83013160
- Dark Blue Light Hair – 76059443
- Dark Galaxy Boy Hair – 553859958
- DiscoSized Hair – 169443941
- DJ Hair – 34331160
- Dosei ‘do – 298070726
- Double Ponytail – 78635407
- Dragon Maiden Hair – 1320953465
- Dreadblox – 13477470
- Dreadlocks – 26778066
- Dreamy Black Hair – 295456068
- Earth Fro – 238902537
- Elven Countess – 846810017
- Elven Duchess – 362030616
- Elvis Hair – 12314098
- Emeline the Great – 204161539
- Epic Auburn Hair – 77800204
- Extreme Brown Hair – 62719569
- Extreme Pink Hair – 61885694
- Equinox – 19327469
- Extreme Split Braid – 376548598
- FaBLUElous hair – 37208731
- Fabulous Hair – 12270248
- Fairy Tale Princess Braid – 346675520
- Father Time – 15913848
- Festive Chestnut Hair – 332746213
- Fiery Anime Superstar – 1149576990
- Fiery Princess Hair – 65941351
- Fish Fin Mohawk – 1241149964
- Flaming Mohawk – 191101707
- Flower Crowned Red Locks – 461491079
- Forum Troll – 29959866
- Foxy McNinetails – 81722657
- Freedom’s Mohawk – 891982114
- Fro – 12270336
- Frobow the Sad Clown – 11721197
- Frominator – 51243313
- Frosthawk – 15926890
- Frozen Gentleman Hair – 325752346
- Frozen Snowflake Hair – 1213432315
- Fruithawk – 1744348376
- Fuchsia Fantastique – 20980138
- Galaxy Boy Hair – 1180432690
- Geisha Hair – 12314127
- Gentleman Patriot – 29715001
- Ghostly White Hair with Black Bow – 1425141074
- Glorious Blue Party Queen – 416833339
- Glorious Cyan Party Queen – 376805952
- Golden Anime Girl Hair – 185812297
- Glorious Pink Party Queen – 323419816
- Glorious Purple Party Queen – 258184056
- Golden Hair – 13476917
- Golden Holiday Hair – 138762448
- Goth Mohawk – 11721339
- Green Elf Hair – 343584428
- Green Hair with Bow – 1033119695
- Groovy Girl – 13844687
- Green Hair with Oversized Bow – 268197996
- Mad Scientist Hair Green – 13207673
- Green Stylish Hair – 1033117580
- Great Hair Day – 74174889
- Green Swoosh and Headphones – 187845417
- Hacker Hair – 188694851
- Hair of the Future – 24939213
- Head Wound – 30380659
- Holiday Punk – 137714391
- Holly Hair – 41852455
- Honey Blonde Ponytail – 62745990
- Ice Crown with Blonde Hair – 568894013
- Ice Prince Ceremonial Horns – 1743937917
- Hot Pink Pig Tails – 145833254
- Ice Princess Ceremonial Horns – 362030276
- Icy Mohawk – 1016138745
- Interplanetary Beauty – 972163809
- Jet Black Anime Superstar – 106708040
- Jet Black Bob with Bow – 29466952
- Johnny Brown Hair – 62692030
- Jet Black Pigtails – 498747710
- Jet Black Ponytail with Red Hairband – 280659144
- Katrina Scarlett Hair – 175136000
- Kung Fu Kid – 12314167
- Kung Fu Soldier – 25609915
- Lady of the Meadows – 204161689
- Lady of the Sea Hair – 238902781
- Laser Beam Mohawk – 118277164
- Lava Hair – 77359955
- Lavender Elf Princess – 343585363
- Lavender Updo – 451220849
- Leader of the Lost Boys Hair – 209983740
- Leafy Hair – 228449262
- Lilac Flower Princess Hair – 835065889
- Lime Green Shaggy – 135470963
- Long Black Hair – 12819326
- Long Braid – 20259030
- Lolzard Mohawk – 121391807
- Long Brown Hair – 12819292
- Long Dark Hair with Skeleton Hand Hair Clip – 306967786
- Lovely Blonde Locks – 295457258
- Long Hair – 12519986
- Long Pastel Hair – 727320877
- Lovely Chestnut Locks – 243773672
- Long Twilight Hair – 878922157
- Lost Boy of Summer Hair – 295456141
- Lotus Knight – 170893211
- Mad Scientist Hair – 154818848
- Mahogany Suave – 77800124
- Mad Scientist Hair – 12730109
- Make a Splash Hair – 1744349622
- Man Bun Hair – 343584973
- Master Fighter – 158066100
- Messy Amber Bun – 25308317
- Midday Neon Mohawk – 439315712
- Midnight Blue Shaggy – 119916824
- Midnight Flash Anime Hair – 15364595
- Messy Hair – 26658141
- Midnight Mohawk – 439984352
- Midnight Motor Magnifique – 456225312
- Mid-Summer Starry Hair – 878915308
- Midnight Motor Mohawk – 1974977753
- Mint Flower Princess Hair – 280658726
- Mint Ice Cream Hair – 553892446
- Miss Auburn Hair – 63688835
- Modern Pompadour – 161246595
- Mohawk – 11721248
- Mohawk with Shaved Sides – 295453051
- Monochrome Library Hair – 319642720
- Moonflower – 21392455
- Mullet – 16131017
- Native Braids – 18407276
- Neon Cyan Trihawk – 972177228
- Neon Green Awesome Hair – 346675288
- Navy Hero Space Hair – 218673862
- Neon Green Beautiful Hair – 151786902
- Neon Green Equinox – 212971414
- Ninja with the Cool Blonde Hair – 435111975
- Neon Green Party Mohawk – 430064194
- Neon Mad Scientist Hair – 503942756
- No Longer Xtreme Rainbow Hair – 425118526
- Neon Orange Charmer – 501965259
- Neon Pink Shaggy – 215762773
- Normal Boy Hair – 13477818
- Neon Pink Trihawk – 262399119
- Neon Purple Party Mohawk – 1678342350
- OBJECTION! – 23658117
- Neon Rocker – 315353828
- Neon Trihawk – 68358746
- Omega Rainbow Equinox – 321570467
- Neon Wild Crazy Hair – 262399841
- Nerd Hair – 498747460
- Omnifire Aerojet Anime Hair – 12819131
- Orange Beanie with Black Hair – 1103003368
- Orinthian Lady – 156486009
- Orange Shaggy – 439941904
- Orange Sherbet Hair – 600982603
- Ostentatious Neon Mohawk – 178392301
- Ostentatious Neon Tigerhawk – 262400494
- Painter’s Hair – 335133800
- Pal Hair – 63690008
- Pastel Hair – 727320511
- Pastel Rainbow Shaggy – 383605854
- Patriothawk – 264986210
- Pink Animazing Hair – 489173031
- Pink Bob – 23729601
- Pigtails Cyborg – 857267905
- Pink Hair with Giant Cyan Bow – 430064833
- Pink Pigtails – 24910539
- Pointy Boy Hair – 30332157
- Pink Flower Princess Hair – 280658439
- Princess of Storms – 1744237349
- Princess of Thunder – 820008063
- Purple Action Ponytail – 398673423
- Purple Awesome Hair – 553889635
- Politician Hair – 12270145
- Purple Shaggy – 172309861
- Purple Updo with Bow – 915267120
- Queen of Bats Hair – 1074737868
- Queen of the North – 456225903
- Quill Coif – 17668239
- Quite Reasonable Scientist Hair – 186957604
- Radical Mohawk – 1180422807
- Rainbow Club Kid Hair – 241671246
- Rainbow Equinox – 82332313
- Radical Split Braid – 553727095
- Rainbow Lost Boy – 362082707
- Rainbow Shaggy – 64082730
- Ravenhaired Charmer – 77799954
- Real Rockin’ Roller – 13386707
- Reasonable Writer Hair – 402302859
- Record Mohawk – 1149578967
- Red Action Ponytail – 1513252656
- Red Awesome Hair – 376806770
- Rock ‘n Hair – 115303397
- Red Carpet Hair – 1469835522
- Red Cartoon Hair – 163524136
- Roblohunk Hair – 15913837
- Samurai Hair – 21635620
- Red Charmer – 417457737
- Red Curly Pigtails – 185893592
- Rick – 18242041
- Red Dreamy Hair – 835065519
- Red Haired Ninja of the Golden Castle – 340623516
- Retro Super Hair with Red Bow – 1744121083
- Red Liberty Spikes – 71486030
- Red Stylish Hair – 1360044714
- Retro Pigtails and Glasses – 218674157
- Red Suave – 80293707
- Raven Hair with Skull Barrette – 74891501
- Red Surfer Hair – 212971747
- Redhead with America Bow – 891990021
- Red Swoosh with Headphones – 161246757
- Red, White, and Fabulous! – 121389565
- Red, White, and Shaggy – 121260153
- Rock Star with Side Swept Bangs – 20010032
- Rockstar Hair and Glasses – 152173498
- Ronald McNinja – 21719280
- RoPunk – 43704783
- Sassy Headband – 25517576
- Scarf ‘Do – 52487443
- Semi-Rebellious Youth – 25517594
- Shaggy – 20573078
- Shaggy 2.0 – 417457139
- Shimmery Silver Starlight Hair – 1744250468
- Shimmery Silver Steampunk Hair – 1744343610
- Shiny Hair – 14030252
- Shoulder Length Blonde Hair – 62678172
- Sir Golden Locks – 28221786
- Slick Attorney – 29781229
- Space Kinsei – 298070487
- Split Charismatic Hair – 1241220552
- Spooky Hair with Ghost Clips – 527374798
- Spring Flowers Hair – 376807895
- Spring Hair with Green Bow – 387255459
- Squirrel Girl – 27814340
- Spring Leafy Hair – 402303909
- Star Princess Hair – 13477162
- Stardust Hair – 159199003
- Starfish Hair – 915186891
- Starshine Sparkle Warrior – 745793544
- Stickmasterluke’s Peanut Butter Sparkle Time – 169444294
- Straight Blonde Hair – 376526888
- Strawberry Ice Cream Hair – 430063008
- Stylish Blue Hair – 846803597
- Styled Aqua Hair – 295451554
- Stylish Brown Hair – 62743701
- Stylish Purple Hair – 430062818
- Suave Sam – 74891299
- Surf Mohawk – 387255053
- Sweet Mullet – 163500995
- Taco Mohawk – 188664606
- Tarabyte’s Long Braid – 151313206
- Teal Action Ponytail – 638100095
- Teal Anime Girl Hair – 835064879
- Telamon Hair – 31312357
- The Two Faced King – 280657957
- Trecky Hair – 32278814
- True Blue Hair – 451221329
- True Earth Tremor Anime Hair – 12819214
- Universe Girl Hair – 439984886
- Vampire Girl Hair – 306968580
- Vengeful Geisha – 32278729
- Violet Dragon Queen Hair – 1402444887
- Violet Equinox – 153474594
- Wild and Crazy Hair – 212358348
- Wild Party Cat – 184742846
- Water Lilly Hair – 1560614016
- Wild Violet Anime Hair – 745794275
- Wolfish Girl Hair – 1117739230
- Woman’s Updo with Laurels – 1492184400
- Xtreme Monochrome Hair – 186957762
- Xtreme Rainbow Hair – 121390915
- Ye Olde Powdered Whig – 17981858
- Young Yoshimi Hair – 1744033107
- Zeus Beard – 1492205990
Have fun!
