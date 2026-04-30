It was no surprise that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received so many nominations ahead of the BAFTA Games Awards 2026 before going on to win three awards: best game, debut game, and performer in a leading role, going to Jennifer English.

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While gamers and the press may not have been shocked after getting to play E33, the game's success still came as something of a surprise to Clair Obscur writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen and Lune actor Kirsty Rider.

Not only that, to avoid any crushing post-launch disappointment, actor Ben Starr even told Monoco actor Rick Keeble not to bet on it being a success. Fortunately, this did not transpire, but Starr still wouldn’t reprise Verso in the Clair Obscur film despite the critical acclaim.

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Much of what makes Clair Obscur so interesting is its storied development, and how different actors performed different parts of each character that comprised the cast, with Gustave having motion capture performed by Maxence Cazorla and the English voice coming from one Charlie Cox.

With a performance already in the bag, the Radio Times Gaming team were curious how Cox went about portraying Gustave, and as it turns out he wasn’t so sure at first.

“I didn't even know what I was getting myself into when I showed up for the voiceover element of the job,” Cox told us on the BAFTA Games Awards red carpet.

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“I was watching his performance on screen, and I said early on to the creators, ‘What are you hoping that I'm going to kind of reinvent this with my own interpretation? Or are you hoping that I'm going to kind of match what he's already done vocally?’” Cox continued

To Cox’s surprise, they said, “Look, we love what Maxence has done. So if you're comfortable, you know, kind of almost copying him…”, which Cox concedes made his life “very, very easy".

Everyone’s performance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was brilliant, but Cox found Cazorla’s performance not only incredible but indispensable, giving him “huge, huge credit to him for the work he did over 18 months”.

As for the live-action Clair Obscur film in the works, Cox reckons Robert Pattinson should play Gustave, but with his voice.

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