So, how well is Expedition 33 doing? We've got the info on sales numbers and player counts for you to check out.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sales numbers

At the time of writing, developer Sandfall Interactive has confirmed that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold more than 1 million copies.

The team announced that the game had hit the 500,000 sales mark less than 24 hours after release.

This was then followed up only two days later with a post on Twitter (now X) marking that the game had breached 1 million copies sold in three days – a remarkable feat for the studio.

Even more impressively, this number does not include anyone playing on Xbox Game Pass, meaning the player count may actually be significantly higher.

Doing some very rough estimation, assuming that every copy was purchased for the full retail price of around £42 (~$50 in the US), that means at least £42 million ($50 million) in sales for the studio, before even factoring in Deluxe Edition sales or how much it has earned from being featured on Game Pass.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For comparison, another hit 2025 RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, took four days to breach the 1 million mark, and that was with an already-established fan base rolling over from the first game.

As for future sales beyond that, we simply won't know how many units over 1 million have been sold until it's announced by Sandfall itself, but we doubt that Expedition 33's momentum will be slowing in the immediate future.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 player count

Unfortunately, we can't provide an accurate total player count for Expedition 33 because Xbox and PlayStation do not showcase player numbers, so the most we have to go on is the aforementioned 1 million copies sold figure.

We can, however, see how the game is performing on Steam thanks to tracking website SteamDB, and Expedition 33 is performing very well indeed.

From release, the game's player count rose steadily, eventually reaching a peak concurrent player count of 121,422 on 27th April.

Outside of this peak, the game has managed to consistently hit the 90-100k player mark, putting it alongside mammoth titles like Marvel Rivals, Baldur's Gate 3 and Monster Hunter Wilds.

Again, this is all the more impressive when one considers that many PC players will likely be playing the game via Xbox Game Pass, detracting from the game's Steam count.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.