But how long does it take to beat? We’ve got all the information you need, so read on!

How long is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Time to beat explained

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes around 30 hours to beat, according to the developers themselves.

We can confirm this is pretty accurate, as it took around 35 hours for us to reach the end of the game for our review, including a bit of time spent exploring side content.

As well as a 30-hour main campaign, the developers have claimed that the game could run beyond 60 hours long once you include the wealth of side content on offer.

Beyond the main story, there is a huge number of optional areas spread across the continent, many of which will only become available as you progress through the game.

As such, once you near the end of the game, you’ll still be unlocking a huge amount of new content to take on, such as combat challenges, secrets and collectibles.

Conversely, if you choose to rush the story (although we wouldn’t recommend it), you could certainly blast from Gustave's introduction to the end credits in less than 30 hours.

That’s a lot of words to say that the average playthrough will probably take you around 30-40 hours. Maybe a bit more if you’re interested in seeing more side content.

If you’re a completionist and want to 100 per cent the game, your biggest hurdle will likely be the achievement for reaching level 99, which is quite time consuming, and you’ll probably spend 60+ hours trying to reach it.

