We’ve gone through and made a list of which attributes you should level up for every character in the game – let’s get into it.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 attributes explained

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has five attributes to level up. These are:

Vitality – Increases the character’s health pool

Increases the character’s health pool Might – Increases all damage dealt

Increases all damage dealt Agility – Makes the character play more often

Makes the character play more often Defense – Reduces incoming damage

Reduces incoming damage Luck – Increases the chances of dealing critical hits. Critical hits deal 50 per cent more damage

It should be noted that, depending on the character, improving one attribute can actually increase the stats of two different attributes.

For example, increasing Lune’s Vitality will increase her HP and attack power, though it won’t increase her attack by as much as putting a point into Might will.

How to level up attributes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Levelling up in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is simple. First, you have to find one of the expedition flags throughout the game that act as checkpoints.

Interacting with one will give you the option to "Upgrade Attributes". Select this and you’ll be taken to a menu showing the five attributes for each character.

Simply scroll to the attribute you want to upgrade and hit right to add a point to it or hit left to take one away.

Best attributes to level up in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

For the most part, we recommend keeping all of your attributes fairly close together until the end-game.

This is because different weapons scale with different stats.

It’s unlikely that you’ll still be using the first weapon you pick up 30 hours later, so there’s not much point trying to scale with them until you're in the late-game and have settled on a build.

That being said, each character does have one or two attributes that are better suited to them, so we’ll take you through all of those now.

Best attributes for Gustave

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gustave build. Sandfall Interactive

Gustave is a bit of an all-rounder, so you could get away with keeping all of his stats fairly equal.

With that being said, however, we would recommend putting a few extra points into his Luck attribute.

This is because Gustave makes use of a lot of multi-hit attacks, and upping your Luck means you’ll have more opportunities to land critical hits in the long run.

Best attributes for Lune

While Lune can certainly dish out some damage, her best role is as more of a support, delivering healing and revives to her allies.

For that reason, we recommend upgrading her Vitality and Defence stats.

This will increase her survivability in tough encounters so that even when your other party members go down, Lune will still be alive to bring them back to full health.

Best attributes for Maelle

For Maelle, we recommend putting more of a focus on Agility and Luck.

Firstly, Maelle has a lot of abilities that apply Burn and Defenceless, and that destroy enemy shields.

Making sure she goes first means that she can apply these debuffs, ready for her allies to make use of them for higher damage.

For Luck, it’s a similar story as Gustave. She has a lot of attacks that hit multiple times, so it’s good to have a higher critical hit rate in the long run.

Best attributes for Sciel

This is a simple one – we recommend upgrading Sciel’s Might.

Without any upgrades, Sciel is one of the best damage dealers throughout the game, and you want to make the most of that.

Upgrading Sciel’s Might means she can dish out huge single-target damage (especially helpful against bosses), and that only increases once she’s in Twilight.

Best attributes for Verso

Just like Maelle, we recommend upgrading Verso’s Agility and Luck.

He has some attacks that Mark enemies for more damage, so just like Maelle, you want him to go first in the rotation to get those debuffs ready for the rest of the team.

He also has a lot of attacks that hit multiple times, especially if you’re looking to charge his Perfection, so having a higher critical hit rate means you’ll rack up some extra damage while on your way to S-Rank.

Best attributes for Monoco

Monoco is another of your best damage dealers, so we recommend upgrading his Might.

Thanks to the wealth of Nevrons he can transform into, he has one of the most varied toolsets in the game, and you can honestly upgrade whatever you want depending on how you play him, but Might is a solid option as it guarantees higher damage.

Later on, once you’ve found a weapon you like, we’d recommend scaling with that weapon to increase his damage a bit more, and to keep his stats more rounded.

How to respec attributes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

In order to respec attributes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you need to obtain a Recoat.

These rare items can be earned in a few different ways – boss fights, Picture Cages and sometimes even Merchants for a whopping 10,000 Chroma.

Once you’ve got a Recoat, head to the Upgrade Attributes menu at an expedition flag and, below your stats, you’ll have the option to reset attributes. Press and hold Y on Xbox or Triangle on PS5 to reset them.

Since these are so rare, and your attributes don’t matter as much until the late-game, we wouldn’t recommend using your Recoats for a while.

