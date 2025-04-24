Let’s take a look at the best skills, weapon and Pictos for Gustave our esteemed Expedition 33 leader.

Best skills for Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Gustave’s playstyle revolves around making the most of his Overcharge meter. You’ll want to charge it up as fast as you can so you can unleash his most powerful attacks.

Here are the six skills we recommend for Gustave:

Strike Storm – Very high single target damage. 6 hits. Uses the weapon’s element. Critical Hits generated 2 additional Charges.

Very high single target damage. 6 hits. Uses the weapon’s element. Critical Hits generated 2 additional Charges. Powerful – Applies Powerful to 1 to 3 allies, increasing the damage they deal for 3 turns. Gives 0 to 2 Charges.

Applies Powerful to 1 to 3 allies, increasing the damage they deal for 3 turns. Gives 0 to 2 Charges. Overcharge – High single target Lightning damage based on the amount of Charges. 1 hit. Can Break an enemy. Resets Charges.

High single target Lightning damage based on the amount of Charges. 1 hit. Can Break an enemy. Resets Charges. Marking Shot – Low single target Lightning damage. 1 hit. Applies Mark.

Low single target Lightning damage. 1 hit. Applies Mark. Lumi ère Assault – Low Physical damage. 5 hits. Critical Hits generate 1 additional Charge.

Low Physical damage. 5 hits. Critical Hits generate 1 additional Charge. Shatter – High Lightning damage to all enemies. 1 hit. Can Break an enemy. If a target is Broken by the hit, Overcharge is fully Charged.

Strike Storm will likely be your bread and butter – use it to charge up Overcharge as much as you can, and use Overcharge once you hit 10 Charges.

Powerful is a great choice for the start of a battle, as it gives your allies a boost while getting you on your way to maxing out your Charges.

Marking Shot and Lumière Assault are more auxiliary moves, and are mostly there in case you’re too low on AP to use other moves.

Lastly, Shatter is just there for breaking enemies – using it at the right time can force your opponent to skip their turn and gives you a free Overcharge on your next turn.

Best weapon for Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You may want to change weapons depending on enemy weaknesses and resistances, but overall, the best weapon for Gustave is the Cruleram.

You obtain this by defeating Goblu in the Flying Waters area. It deals solid damage, and its Ice-typing means it can deal extra damage to plenty of early-game enemies to boot.

It scales best with Defence and Luck, so you’ll want to put your stat points into those, as well as Might for general damage.

This is handy because Gustave’s skills often make use of Critical Hits – upgrading your Luck not only empowers the Cruleram, but will make charging Overcharge much easier.

Best Pictos for Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You might want to go straight for Pictos that deal more damage for Gustave, but we want to play things more strategically.

We want to maximise the number of AP Gustave gets every turn, so he can use his most powerful attacks – Strike Storm and Overcharge – as often as possible.

Here are the three Pictos we’ve chosen:

Energising Start I - +1 AP on battle start.

+1 AP on battle start. Rewarding Mark - +2 AP on dealing damage to a Marked target. Once per turn.

+2 AP on dealing damage to a Marked target. Once per turn. Dead Energy II - +3 AP on killing an enemy.

Energising Start I and Dead Energy II are pretty self-explanatory – it’s basically free AP for playing normally.

Rewarding Mark will require you to make use of your Marking Shot skill to Mark enemies, but you could also use your allies for this, using their own skills or Free Shots to Mark them for you, setting Gustave up for some more easy AP.

