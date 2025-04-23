So, if you’re wondering who voices whom in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, we’ve got the full cast list for you to check out.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast – All voice actors

Here is a list of all the main voice actors in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and their characters:

Charlie Cox – Gustave

Gustave Jennifer English – Maelle

Maelle Ben Starr – Verso

Verso Kirsty Rider – Lune

Lune Shala Nyx – Sciel

Sciel Andy Serkis – Renoir

Renoir Rich Keeble – Monoco

Monoco Maxence Cazorla – Esquie

Where do you know the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast from?

Some of the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast are perhaps more well-known than others, but for most of them, you’ll almost certainly recognise some of their work.

Charlie Cox – Gustave

Charlie Cox voices Gustave. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

English actor Charlie Cox takes on the role of Expedition 33 leader Gustave.

These days, you probably know him best as Matt Murdock, or his alias, Daredevil.

He’s also had some smaller roles in TV’s Kin and in Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything.

Jennifer English – Maelle

Jennifer English voices Maelle. Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop

The first of our gaming royalty, Jennifer English takes on the role of smart-talking teenage expeditioner Maelle.

Though she has lent her voice to games for many years now, her big break came as Latenna in Elden Ring.

She would later, however, shoot to true stardom after voicing Shadowheart in Larian Studios’ tremendously successful Baldur’s Gate 3 in 2023.

Ben Starr – Verso

Ben Starr voices Verso. Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Taking on the role of mysterious stranger Verso is another voice acting star(r) – Ben Starr!

After some minor roles in TV shows like Jamestown, his gaming break came in 2023 when he voiced Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16.

These days, you’re more likely to see him wearing a jester’s hat and a full face of makeup as Jimbo, the mascot from indie mega-hit Balatro.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kirsty Rider – Lune

Kirsty Rider voices Lune. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Playing the expedition’s resident scholar and mage, we have actress Kirsty Rider.

After her first major role on children’s TV show Space Pirates in 2008, she went on to have minor roles in various series such as Call the Midwife and The Sandman.

Her first video game role came in 2022, when she lent her voice to Kuroki in Sifu.

Shala Nyx – Sciel

Shala Nyx voices Sciel. Image via Shala Nyx

The upbeat farmer-turned-expeditioner Sciel is voiced by Shala Nyx.

Nyx is a prolific voice actor, featuring in Baldur’s Gate 3, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Diablo 4, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and many more.

Outside of gaming, she’s featured in TV series such as Casualty, Corpse Talk and Untold.

Andy Serkis – Renoir

Andy Serkis voices Renoir. Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Andy Serkis, playing Renoir, is perhaps the most famous member of the Clair Obscur cast.

He is undoubtedly best known for being the man behind Gollum from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film series, but he’s had plenty of other roles, too.

He’s been Alfred in The Batman, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes series and even Snoke in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi. Some CV, right?

Rich Keeble – Monoco

Rich Keeble voices Monoco. Image via Rich Keeble

Playing the scholarly Gestral Monoco is actor Rich Keeble.

Keeble’s deep voice lends itself pretty nicely to many characters, with the veteran actor taking on roles in Split Fiction, Wuthering Waves, New World: Aeternum and many more.

Outside of gaming, he’s featured in TV series such as Kaos, The Change and Meet the Richardsons among others.

Maxence Cazorla – Esquie

Maxence Cazorla voices Esquie. Image via Maxence Cazorla

Maxence Cazorla is a man of many talents. Not only does he voice the enigmatic Esquie, but he also provides the motion capture for Ben Starr’s character, Verso.

He is perhaps the least well-known of the cast, especially for those of us from outside his home country of France.

That being said, he has an extensive CV, acting in films like Instructions for a Living and the upcoming Stereo Crashers, as well as a host of short films and stage appearances.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.