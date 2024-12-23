At a special photoshoot to mark the occasion, Radio Times had the chance to chat with Jennifer English. You can see the full conversation in video form above!

Has her involvement in BG3 — a game which, more than a year since its launch, is still packing out comic-cons with panels of adoring fans — changed English's life?

In English’s words: "I don't think there's been anything more life-changing than Baldur's Gate 3. Not at all.

"I mean, I'm here right now. And yeah, so many things have changed. I mean, it was on over the pandemic, we were recording over five years.

"So, yeah, so much has changed because of it. And because of the world. So, yeah, I feel like a completely different person now, which is wild. But I'm very, very, very glad that I did it."

In the interview, which you can watch below, English also notes that she fell in love with her girlfriend while working together on the project.

When English first got involved with Baldur’s Gate 3, did she have any clue that it would become such a big hit that impacted a huge number of people’s lives?

"Absolutely not," English said. "I'm really glad I didn't know, because I think I would have done a dreadful job with all that pressure.

"But no, the way it's really reached people and touched so many people emotionally... I had absolutely no idea. And yeah, it's been a wild ride."

And what is it like, witnessing that huge fan reaction, with so many people connecting with her character?

As English puts it, "I mean, it's exactly why we do what we do, right? And I think I put a lot of myself into the character, a lot of it, and that always feels quite vulnerable, sharing with the world.

"So it's just been the most gratifying experience, having that positive feedback and people really finding so much meaning in your performance.

"I mean, yeah, what more could you want? It's been great."

Recently, at The Golden Joystick Awards, we also had the opportunity to talk with a couple of other BG3 stars — namely Neil Newbon and Samantha Béart, who played Astarion and Karlach respectively.

Newbon and Béart had different reactions to the idea of reprising their roles. Newbon was very keen, saying, "If I was lucky enough to be asked to reprise the role, I would do it in a heartbeat."

Newbon added: "The chance to reprise him in a game, live-action, animation, like, anything [would be] amazing and I would jump at the chance."

Béart, on the other hand, offered a slightly more downbeat take. "I wouldn’t say no," they said, "but it’s not something I think about constantly."

With the developers from Larian deciding not to jump straight into production on a sequel for BG3, only time will tell if another developer picks up the job of continuing with these characters.

In the meantime, we shall watch all of these brilliant actors’ careers with great interest.

