There are 43 creatives in the latest cohort, including 21 UK-based participants, 13 in the US and nine from India, each bringing their own unique skills and perspectives to the initiative.

The UK line-up includes Taskmaster and Doctor Who star Mawaan Rizwan, who earned a BAFTA win earlier this year for his performance in celebrated BBC sitcom Juice, which he also created.

Other recognisable names include We Might Regret This creators Lee Getty and Kyla Harris, Lost Boys and Fairies creator Daf James, Domino Day creator Lauren Sequeira and Baldur's Gate 3 performer Jennifer English.

BAFTA Breakthrough 2024. BAFTA/Manuel Vazquez

Luna Carmoon (Hoard), Clair Titley (The Contestant), Alice Russell (If the Streets Were on Fire), Luned Tonderai (Miriam: Death of a Reality Star), Otto Baxter (The Puppet Asylum), Beth Park (Black Myth: Wukong), Sophie Knowles (Viewfinder), Poulomi Basu (Maya: The Birth of a Superhero), Harry Gilbert (G'wed), Cobbie Yates (Layla), Shahnaz Dulaimy (Top Boy), Frederick Hoffman (Paper Trail), Rochelle Newman (White Nanny Black Child) and Loran Dunn (Hoard) round out the group.

Meanwhile, across the pond, the BAFTA Breakthrough US line-up includes Baby Reindeer breakout star Nava Mau, who earned an Emmy nod for her moving performance as Teri in the dark comedy-drama.

The other US members include Angela Walker Patton and Natalie Rae (Daughters), Elaine Gómez (Blink Land), Erica Tremblay (Fancy Dance), Hanna Park (Bottoms), Jih-E Peng (Girls Will Be Girls), Joy Ngiaw (WondLa), Juliana Hoffpauir (Hit Man), Karrie Shirou Shao (Pacific Drive), Nafisa Kaptownwala (Dìdi), Nicole He (creative director at The Crush House) and Sean Wang (Dìdi).

Meanwhile, the participants of BAFTA Breakthrough India are Abhinav Chokhavatia (Down and Out), Christo Tomy (Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case), Deepa Bhatia (First Act), Dhiman Karmakar (Amar Singh Chamkila), Jaydeep Sarkar (Rainbow Rishta), Monisha Thyagarajan (The Hunt for Veerappan), Neeraj Kumar (Artifice: War Tactics), Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy (Aachar & Co) and Varun Grover (All India Rank).

Jane Millichip, BAFTA CEO, said: "BAFTA Breakthrough, now in its 11th year, spotlights a host of emerging and talented 'must-watch' creative practitioners working across film, games and television.

"This year we have an amazing roster of casting directors, producers, writers, performers, lead artists, cinematographers, lead developers and more. We urge the industry to take note.

"A huge thank you to Netflix, whose support makes BAFTA Breakthrough possible."

Anne Mensah, vice president of UK Content at Netflix – which supports the initiative – said: "We are so proud to support the exceptional group of creatives who make up BAFTA Breakthrough.

"Breakthrough is brilliant at unearthing fresh voices, spotlighting talent and providing the support needed to help creatives reach their full potential."

