Lord of the Rings prequel The Hunt for Gollum release date delayed
The film was originally expected to arrive in cinemas in December 2026.
Andy Serkis has given an update on the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel film, currently titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and has revealed that the expected release date has been delayed.
Serkis was speaking at Fan Expo Vancouver 2025, as reported by The Direct, when he was asked about how progress is coming on the film towards its anticipated 2026 release date.
Serkis responded said: "Yeah, it is not (coming out in) 2026. It was originally going to be December 2026. It is going to be December 2027. We are right at the beginning of the writing process.
"We will be prepping later this year. Prep takes a good chunk of time, six or seven months, and then we will be shooting next year. So, it backs into that December 2027 release date."
The Hunt for Gollum was first announced in May 2024, with Serkis returning to play Gollum and also direct the film, which is produced by original franchise director Peter Jackson.
It is intended to be the first of a new batch of movies set within Middle-earth, with the movie said to "explore storylines yet to be told", according to Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Sir Ian McKellen has said that he could return as Gandalf if asked to, but added that, at the time of speaking in June 2024, "there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan".
Meanwhile, another Middle-Earth project, Prime Video's The Rings of Power, is set to continue, with a third season now officially on the way.
The synopsis for season 3 says: "Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the war of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft The One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer Middle-earth at least."
