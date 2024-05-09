The current working title for the film is Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and it will be the first of a new batch of movies, set within Middle-earth, that are scheduled for release in the next decade and beyond.

According to Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav (per Variety), Jackson will produce the film alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, with the trio "involved every step of the way".

The movie will "explore storylines yet to be told", according to Zaslav, and is “now in the early stages of script development”, with Walsh, Boyens, Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou attached as writers.

While we know Serkis is set to return as Gollum, further cast members are yet to be announced.

Andy Serkis.

In a statement about the film, Serkis called the project "delicious", saying: "Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa.

"With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros. team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our filmmaking family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…"

Jackson, Walsh and Boyens added: "It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!

"As lifelong fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros on another epic adventure!"

Meanwhile, Warner Bros studio leaders Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a joint statement: "For over two decades, moviegoers have embraced the Lord of the Ringsfilm trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien’s works, and to ensure audiences could experience the incredible world he created in a way that honors his literary vision."

They added: "We are honoured they have agreed be our partners on these two new films. With Andy coming aboard to direct Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the Lord of the Rings cinematic history."

